Egg Safety: Questions & Answers
What to check for when purchasing eggs?
Ensure eggs are refrigerated before purchase if buying from supermarket/shop.
Check to see if packing date is on the case of eggs. If you are purchasing eggs fresh from the farm, ensure the farmer is able to tell you the packing date of the tray.
Check to ensure eggs are clean and free from cracks.
If purchasing egg substitutes, check expiry dates and ensure containers are sealed and not damaged.
How long can I store my eggs after purchase?
Considering that your eggs are kept refrigerated at 45 °F or lower, fresh eggs are safe to be consumed four to five weeks after packing date.
Can I freeze raw eggs?
Never freeze your eggs in the shell, remove eggs from shells and mix until both whites and yolk are fully incorporated. Place this in a tightly sealed container which can be frozen for up to a year. Once you are ready to use thaw in the refrigerator — not outside — or under cold running water, then cook immediately.
I saw a blood spot in my egg. What does this mean?
Not to worry, blood spots are caused by the rupture of a blood vessel on the yolk surface when it was being formed. According to the USDA, once these eggs are properly cooked, they will be fine to eat.
How long can eggs and egg dishes be left out of the refrigerator?
Uncooked and hard-boiled eggs need to be returned to the refrigerator within two hours based on the temperature of the area they are being kept. If temperature is 85°F/29°C, this is reduced to an hour. Egg dishes such as salads and casseroles should be served immediately and leftovers refrigerated. If these are being served on a buffet cold they must be kept at 40° F/4°C or lower and, if hot, at 140° F/60°C or higher. All eggs or egg dishes being kept beyond recommended temperatures exceeding allotted time must be discarded.
How do bacteria infect eggs?
Bacteria such as salmonella can be present inside; from transfer of bacteria within the hen's ovary or oviduct before the shell forms around the yolk and white of an egg or from cross-contamination with infected residue outside of the egg shell. Ensure you handle and cook eggs properly to reduce your risk of food-borne illness. The following cooking temperatures are required to destroy bacteria that may be present in egg yolk or whites.
