Enjoying a Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at Home

Ah, Valentine's Day! There's no wrong way to spend the most romantic day of the year as long as you're with your sweetheart. But sometimes you want to go beyond flowers, chocolates and cards and plan a romantic meal for two. After all, what says “I love you” more than a candlelit dinner? Forget the dinner reservations and enjoy romance in the comfort of home, your dinner table doesn't require a reservation. Here are 10 delicious romantic dishes that will make Valentine's Day as special as if you had dined out.

Garlic-crusted NY Strip

If both of you are garlic lovers, then post-dinner kisses will be no problem after consuming this dish. Besides ensuring that the cast-iron skillet is searing hot before steaks are placed in it, what makes this simple yet delicious dish really sing is the use of four grated cloves of garlic, sea salt, pepper, some rosemary and a bit of lemon juice to create a rub for the steaks. Once seared, cooked to the desired doneness and served with your favourite side dishes, romance is in the air.

Gnocchi with Sausage and Tomatoes

If you've spent the day getting numerous gifts for your partner and arrive home time-crunched, a simple dinner is your best bet, but it doesn't have to be devoid of flavour and visual appeal. A package of gnocchi, a couple of Butcher Block sausages, a handful of basil, lots of halved cherry tomatoes and some parmesan will make a romantic meal that will look like hours were spent in the kitchen.

Grilled Pineapple and Prosciutto Pizza

Want the kids to help with Valentine's dinner? No sweat! Start with a package of pizza dough, and top with tomato sauce (Butcher Block carries an array from Stonewall Kitchen) prosciutto, some grilled pineapple, arugula (if you like), and crumbled goat's cheese. Love won't be the only thing coming out of that oven!

Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs

To execute this dish, the slow cooker will be your best friend. Bone-in beef short ribs, pinot noir, thyme, bay leaf, carrots, mushrooms, sea salt, and cracked black pepper simmer for five hours (while you're at work or running errands) and will be ready to serve over mashed potatoes and with a glass of pinot of course.

Rosemary Shrimp Scampi Skewers

There's something about shrimp that denotes decadence, and shrimp scampi is a fool-proof dish that even a novice cook can execute. Skewering the shrimp on sprigs of rosemary imparts delicate floral and herbaceous notes and makes the kitchen smell fantastic.

Salmon & Spinach Salad with Avocado

Power salads are all the rage, and this one is full of protein and flavour. A combination of grilled salmon, spinach, dried cranberries, avocados, sunflower seeds, and a simple citrus vinaigrette results in an easy-to-execute, delicious and filling salad. Plus, you'll have space for both dessert and post-dinner activities.

Steak Frites

The popularity of this steakhouse menu mainstay is the fact that it's in the simplicity of things where we find beauty. If your steak cooking skills are exemplary, then go ahead and serve a classic dish that highlights your culinary prowess, and tastes great too!

Steak with Mushrooms and Blue Cheese Potatoes

You can't go wrong with steak — it's just irresistible! Top with mushrooms sautéed in a little rum, caramelised onions, and serve alongside oven-roasted potatoes with blue cheese, and you'll probably have other couples show up on your doorstep asking if you can squeeze them in at your table.

Beef Tenderloin with Spicy Butter

No need to sacrifice your Carnival body; you can stay on track and still have a delicious romantic meal. With the main sides being sautéed bell peppers and quinoa, your indulgence will come by way of a pat of butter combined with scallions and a bit of Scotch bonnet pepper. Yum!