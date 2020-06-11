Exit 21, Great Value For Your Buck

A random catch-up with a couple of friends for a quick midday bite led Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards judge O'Neal Johnson to the discovery of a cosy little restaurant called Exit 21. “It's the kind of joint that could easily be overlooked, save for the seasoned New Kingston set in search of a beer or maybe a burger,” he shares with Thursday Food .

Inside the casual dining eatery with modern décor, laid-back atmosphere, and not-too-loud music, which works well for the ambience, he peruses the menu...

The menu options reference a lot more than burgers and beers, however. There are traditional local dishes, fish and crustacean options, as well as vegetarian offerings. Beverages are equally diverse, and while my friends ordered ice-cold beer and wine, I opted to try the signature drink which had an intriguing name: Fire Exit. This cocktail was bursting with fruity flavours with just the right infusion of Scotch bonnet pepper to give it that appreciated zing!

Our server was knowledgeable about the menu, super-polite, with the right balance of friendliness and efficiency. We were each served complimentary chicken soup rich with vegetables and sweet corn in mini crockery pots. A single appetiser, notably the barbecue wings, was selected, followed by mains of tender pan-seared crusted salmon, traditional Jamaican curried goat, and fried calamari served with fries. The presentation and ample servings got the thumbs up from us all.

Exit 21 offers great value for your buck! Plus, a bonus to note: If you use paid parking to visit the restaurant, the owner, Jason Harvey, will deduct the parking fees from your bill.

Takeout options are also available.

Exit 21 Ultra Lounge

Address: 10 Dominica Drive, Kingston 5

Phone: 876-669-9050