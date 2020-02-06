Exploring Likkle Tea Cup by Tea Cup

Every culture has a particular relationship with tea. In some Asian cultures, tea has a place in certain ceremonial rites. In Europe, it's a quick balm to soothe winter blues. And in the African diaspora whenever something ails you, you're instructed to drink some tea. For Patrique Goodall, however, tea has provided her with a way forward.

Goodall is the principal of Likkle Tea — a local line of premium loose-leaf teas. Over the past two years, Likkle Tea has gone from strength to strength, amassing loyal customers along the way and copping the coveted Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards Best New Product 2019. As Goodall focused on growing the business and creating unique blends, the requests for her to host a tea party were incessant. On Sunday, January 26 the company hosted its first tea party at Cannonball Café, Sovereign North.

If you've ever experienced Likkle Tea, you'll understand that uniqueness and quality are the brand's lodestars. Yes, Sunday's event had delicious finger sandwiches, pastries and copious amounts of tea. But Goodall allowed each guest to make personal blends, after discussing the tasting notes and medicinal properties of various teas and close to two dozen dried herbs, flowers, and peels that would be used to create the blends. If you missed something, Goodall had you covered. There, accompanying each of the items that could be mixed with loose-leaf teas, were note cards listing the benefits.

The Cannonball team were great partners and the fresh croissants, tea sandwiches filled with smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese, lemon squares, and decadent chocolate brownies were ideal accompaniments to the beverages on offer. Guests enjoyed three exquisite Likkle Tea blends — Lady Grey, Lemon Harvest, and sparkling pomegranate oolong served on ice. Fun fact: the pomegranate oolong tea will be one of Cannonball Café's signature blends.

Sunday's tea party and blending event was a success, and Thursday Food looks forward to Likkle Tea being poured in many more cups.