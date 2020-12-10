Festive Feasts with Hamilton's Smokehouse Ham

Expertly done, a holiday ham can be a gift that keeps on giving, serving as the canvas on which you can create several meals. “I think the Christmas ham represents all we love about the holidays,” says Lackesha Pitter, brand manager, Hamilton's Smokehouse. “Our premium hams are available in leg, picnic and chicken variants. They each start as a show-stopper on the table, glazed and decorated, but the joy continues, as families find ways to incorporate ham in their meals in the days following the main holiday dinner.”

Chef Jacqui Tyson agrees. “A well-prepared ham is a time-saving bet for the holidays. I do mine with a pineapple brown sugar glaze, and after that, there are a couple more turns for meals before we make the traditional ham bone soup with gungo.”

Here are Chef Jacqui's three favourite Hamilton's Smokehouse Ham recipes to make your holiday bright.

Jacqui's Hamilton Smokehouse Pineapple Ginger Brown Sugar Glazed Christmas Ham

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1.5-3 hours (depending on the size of ham)

Ingredients:

1 Hamilton's Smokehouse Leg or Picnic Ham

2 tins sliced pineapples

2 cups brown sugar

2 tbsp ginger

2 tbsp cloves

1 pack baking cherries

**A picnic ham is roughly 5-6 lbs. A bone-in leg ham is approximately 8-12 pounds. Baking time is dependent on weight.

Method:

Thaw Hamilton's Smokehouse Ham in the refrigerator. Wrap ham in foil and place in the oven allow to bake for 20 minutes per pound**. Thermometer inserted should read 145°F or higher.

Remove the ham from the oven and with steady hands, gently remove the skin and place aside on a baking tray.

Using a sharp knife, score the ham (making diagonal lines, horizontal and vertical) along the ham's surface.

Place cloves in each diagonal cross all over the entire surface of the ham.

For Pineapple Ginger Basting Sauce

Combine 1 cup of brown sugar, a handful of cloves, ginger and the entire contents of the tins of sliced pineapple, juice included, into a saucepan. Allow to simmer and reduce over medium heat for roughly 20-30 minutes until thick and syrupy.

Brush the ham with the pineapple ginger basting sauce. Sprinkle and pack on brown sugar on the ham's entire surface and return it to the oven at 375°F until the sugar has caramelised, roughly 30-45 minutes.

Remove the ham and let it cool for 20 minutes.

Using toothpicks, arrange and hold in place the pineapple slices all over the surface of ham for that extra special touch, add a cherry in the centre of each slice of pineapple, creating that daisy effect we all know and love.

Brush the ham with the remaining sauce.

Place ham for the final time in the oven for 15 minutes. Once done, allow to cool for 20 minutes. Place the Ham on a platter, and now it is ready for the centrepiece for your table. Serve with your choices of condiments — Honey Mustard, Sorrel Chutney or Pineapple Ginger Chutney.

Hamilton's Smokehouse Ham Pot Pies

Serves: 8-10

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups prepared Hamilton's Smokehouse Ham, cubed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup carrots, sliced

1 cup frozen green peas

1/4 cup yellow onion, finely chopped

1 cup frozen corn

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup butter

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup Cheddar cheese

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1/4 tsp dried thyme

1 tbsp fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley, minced

1 large egg, separated

Pastry dough — puff pastry, pie crust or Pillsbury Biscuit Dough

2 whole eggs

Fine sea salt and freshly cracked pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add carrots, corn and peas. Once shimmering, add in the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes and then add in the garlic. Cook for 30 seconds. Stir until soft and translucent. Season with salt and pepper to taste, Italian seasoning, thyme, and Italian parsley.

Slowly stir in the heavy cream. Simmer over medium-low heat until thick. Add the corn and cubed ham to the other vegetables with the sauce. Stir until combined.

Whisk in the cheese until fully melted.

Taste and adjust seasonings (add more salt/pepper/spices as needed to preference).

Using a muffin pan, pie dish or casserole dish, place the pastry dough at the base of each cup. Lightly press the dough so it covers the entire cup. Lightly brush each one with beaten egg. Bake in the oven for about 5-8 minutes, remove and pour in the Hamilton's Smokehouse Ham and vegetable mixture. Cover with the other crust and seal the edges. Cut some slits in the top, brush with egg whites and bake for about 35-40 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

Serve warm.

Hamilton's Smokehouse Ham Carbonara

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups prepared Hamilton's Smokehouse Ham

10 oz spaghetti noodles

1 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp butter

1 large egg

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 tsp black pepper

Chopped parsley

Method:

Cook spaghetti according to the instructions on the box. When done, reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water, then drain the pasta. Keep warm.

In a skillet, heat olive oil. Add Hamilton's Smokehouse Ham and sauté for 2 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add one tablespoon of butter and let melt. Add cooked spaghetti to the skillet and toss well with ham.

In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk together egg and Parmesan. Slowly add to pasta, whisking vigorously so the egg won't scramble. Add pasta water, a little bit at a time, whisking well. It should turn into a creamy sauce. Season the dish with black pepper, chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese.