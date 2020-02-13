Foodie News... The Best Dressed CHICKEN NUGGETS
Kiddie favourite The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets just got a makeover and now shows up in a brand-new resealable pouch. “Taste and convenience are the big reasons why people love our chicken nuggets. The old packaging had run its course and we wanted to give our customers something that is aligned with how we live today,” said Lorraine Kemble, brand manager, The Best Dressed Chicken. The new resealable pouch delivers big on convenience, making it easy for even kids to take as many chicken nuggets as they like and store the rest in the freezer.
“We think this new packaging empowers children to eat well. Our 100% chicken meat nuggets go from freezer to toaster oven to the plate in about 40 minutes,” said Kemble.
Look for The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets in the freezer aisle of your neighbourhood supermarket.
