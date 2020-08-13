Another Round of Chopped For Andre Fowles
Foodie News.
Jamaican-born chef Andre Fowles is one of 16 Chopped champions who will vie for a chance to battle the ultimate competitive-cooking heavy-hitter Bobby Flay for a chance to win $50,000.
Fowles was the first Jamaican-born and youngest chef, at 27, in 2016 to compete on the highly acclaimed Food Network TV's Chopped Champions tournament. He finished as the runner-up in the fifth season finale.
Check out Chef Fowles on Sunday, August 23 @9:00 pm EST on the Food Network to see how he does this time around. The date of the finals has not yet been announced.
