Thursday Food spotlights: Sally's Delight Cassava Grits Porridge Mix & Waterfall Gold Honey

The company was started in 2017 by two friends, both engineers who saw a need to use authentic Jamaican products and promote Brand Jamaica. Kfoss Manufacturing is an agribusiness that works with Jamaican farmers to cultivate cassava and other cash crops.

Brand: Sally's Delight

• Cassava Bammy

• Manna Cassava Grits Porridge Mix

• Cassava Flour

We make these products... in keeping with our business model of using indigenous Jamaican products to contribute to the health and wellness of our customers.

Social impact: We want to bring more than hope to unemployed individuals in the surrounding community. Through slow yet consistent growth, our business will create economic opportunities for many.

Our major challenge is... the acceptability of cassava porridge has faced a number of challenges just like any other new product.

• Competition from other porridge substitutes. Consumers have various porridge mix options to choose from, including the “ready-to-eat” packaging, just by adding hot water.

The products are available at...

Lee's Supermarkets — Red Hills & Boulevard

Loshusan Supermarket — Barbican

General Foods Supermarkets — Liguanea & Ocho Rios

MegaMart Stores islandwide

Sampars Supermarkets — Old Harbour & Cross Roads

Sandals International Limited

Our first breakthrough came... when the Lee's family of supermarkets began placing orders and supported our effort. We wish to thank them and all our clients, customers and friends for the invaluable support, encouragement and many suggestions.

Jamaica should support our product because... Mana Cassava Grits Porridge Mix is packed with plant-based nutrients containing a high source of calcium and vitamin D. It's a great, nutritious option for vegans. We've tested this product multiple times with consumers for taste and texture, and are very satisfied with the smoothness and overall texture in all usage occasions.

It is functional and convenient. The health benefits of the product are no preservatives added, and it is easy to prepare.

Infused spiced honey...

Infused spiced honey offers many benefits for a healthy lifestyle. Infused with garlic it is said to assist in cancer fighting as it contains the photochemical Allicin. Honey also builds the immune system and aids in regulating blood flow in the vessels. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and is good for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis – the common colds and cough. Cinnamon, good for Type 2 diabetes and other heart-related illnesses, lowers glucose levels in blood and helps with other ailments. Cayenne pepper contains capsaicin and is an immune booster, thus responsible for building membrane tissue and helps to fight against virus attacks.