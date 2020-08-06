Hellshire's Aunt Merl's, Back in New Kingston

Happy Independence Day! Here's some good news! You don't have to travel to Portmore for Hellshire-style seafood from Aunt Merl's. For those not in the know, Aunt Merl's Seafood is one of the country's and by extension Hellshire Beach in Portmore's most celebrated seafood locales. The popular eatery also has an outpost at Sweetwood Market, 78 Knutsford Blvd, New Kingston, which operates on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays. So it's open today!!

At the range is Chickira Jenkins. Jenkins is the grandniece of the late May Byrou, affectionately called Aunt May, who operated Aunt May's Fish Place at Hellshire Beach, and granddaughter of Merlyn Chatrie, founder of Aunt Merl's Hellshire Seafood, 2014/2015 winners of The Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards “People's Choice “ Award. There's no disputing her culinary pedigree!

Whether you prefer your fish fried, roasted, or steamed, the New Kingston spot has a plate waiting for you. Jenkins says the eatery is open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm and she looks forward to serving Aunt Merl's devotees as well welcoming those who have just uncovered Hellshire's award-winning recipe. Jenkins and her co-chef MacGyver Schliffer also offer catering services and have personalised packages available for home events.

Call (876) 587-8475 or 361-1022 to place orders or for more information.