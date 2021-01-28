Bellefield To Go

How does an inexpensive lunch in a garden setting on a historic plantation sound?

Now that we have your attention, we are ready to dish on this dining jewel, Bellefield Great House & Garden, located in Granville, St James, in a five-minute radius of some of the busiest areas in Montego Bay, including the bustling Fairview area.

The amazing lunch specials were restructured as a response to the downturn in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic but even in moving forward the decision was taken to keep the prices inexpensive.

“We have always had a lunch special going as far back as our days operating by the yacht club, but at the onset of COVID-19 and a fall-off in business we decided to negotiate with our suppliers in an effort to make the prices even more attractive. The response has been steady and the shrimp and chicken pasta as well as the spare ribs have been a big hit with our customers. Of course, favourites like curried goat and fish options are also heavily requested. Call in and kerbside pick-up is now the preferred route, but customers also enjoy our garden setting neatly tucked away from the congestion of the city,” Robbie Joseph Jr, the award-winning chef and director of the Bellefield Great House, explained.

“We were able to maintain the cost of the lunch special at pretty much the same price since the start of March last year to December, and even with operational costs increasing for our suppliers there is an effort to keep the cost at a minimum going forward,” Joseph added.

The move to Bellefield Great House has also presented other opportunities for the company to centralise and diversify its operations even further.

“My father and his dedicated team come with years of experience, so that is the foundation and the driving force behind Bellefield and what we are doing now is a continuation of that work. Under the Bellefield brand we have weddings and events on property; the restaurant and bar for daily offerings, including the lunch specials; [and] we have dabbled in entertainment with the hosting of Estate Fridays. Unfortunately, this had to cease due to COVID-19 and as a result of COVID-19 we have gone into pre-packaged concepts under Bellefield Bakery/Bellefield To Go with pastries, sandwiches, salads, lasagnes, and dips,” Joseph outlined.

The company, though faced with uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, is restructuring and adapting to serve customers' needs.

“We have put in place safety protocols and we are open for dining and takeout and if you have a special occasion that you would like to celebrate, we do catering on and off property. We are hoping we will be here for the long run and get through this. I must thank everyone that has always supported us during the good times and now what is seemingly the worst of times, we do appreciate the support,” Joseph concluded.

Ready meals will also be available in small supermarkets, CPJ Market, gas stations and BPOs.

Bellefield Great House & Garden

Address: Fairfield Road, Montego Bay

Tel#: 876-952-2382

IG: bellefield876

— Text & Photos by Aceion Cunningham