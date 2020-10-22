Foodie News... Delicious Ideas We Love

Like most small businesses, restaurants have taken a hit over the last few months, and so for the sharp entrepreneur, this is not the time to merely wish for kinder times; it's time to innovate. We found two restaurateurs committed to r esponding to the current shift in the way we socialise with bold new ideas, adjustments in their operations and great food, to boot. “Good restaurants will always find a way to make things work,” says Avadaugn Sinclair, regional marketing manager, The Best Dressed Chicken. “Yes, they have to rethink menus and resources, but if we stay true to the idea that people will always want to enjoy a good meal, I think that restaurants will matter even more now.”

Pop-Up Themes at Cove Cool Out Restaurant Drive-Thru

In collaboration with The Best Dressed Chicken, we launched our Drive-Thru for National Taco Day and we've been hosting it every Saturday since,” says Tara Carroll, managing director, Cove Cool Out Restaurant. “Innovation and real-time responsiveness are what's going to get us to the other side of this crisis and we are ready to serve our customers in new ways, of course with safety as our number-one priority.”

Cove's regular menu features classics like Curry Goat, Jerk Pork and Fried Chicken, but the addition of themed pop-up events gives loyalists another reason to visit.

“We have limited dining with social distancing, and you can order online for takeout, and delivery,” says Carroll.

Cove Cool Out Restaurant

3 Winchester Road,

Kingston 10

Tel:876-480-9833

Order online for at www.coverestaurantja.com or from delivery partner Quickplate.

Contactless Dining at Chilito's

Chilito's is known as one of Kingston's favourite hang-out spots. But how does a brand that is built on a highly social experience reinvent itself?

“With contactless dining,” says Natalie Nash, the restaurant's chief brand officer. “Guests seat themselves and order from the online menu. Runners bring their items packaged in to-go containers, guests pay. Guests can choose to stay and dine or take their food to go. We allow seating of four or less, and all tables are spaced six feet apart. We limit the interaction between our staff and guests, protecting both.”

The new format leads to limited movement on the floor and between the kitchen, eliminating the possibility of cross-contamination and significantly lowering the risk for anyone who enters the space. “We also offer delivery and walk-in pick-up, no reservations necessary,'' says Nash.

Chilito's

88 Hope Road, Kingston 6.

Order online for pickup at chilitosjamexican.com and delivery from 876-561-3273/876-433-3822 or delivery partners such Quickplate, Cut Di Line and 7Krave.