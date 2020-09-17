WHAT'S NEW? Pastahouseja Range Of SOMM Jamaican Pasta Sauces

Pastahouseja started with pasta lunch orders. The sauce was such a hit that patrons went in search of it at supermarkets.

“So, we decided to create our own pasta sauce with all Jamaican herbs and spices... we became the first to make a local pasta sauce,” shares Stefany Mathie with Thursday Food. Indeed, she came up with the name SOMM Jamaican Pasta Sauce using the initials of her name Stefany O M Mathie.

Marketing the product so everyone will know it and want to try it has been her major challenge. “We have started sampling in the supermarkets and this has given us amazing feedback as most people who taste it purchase a bottle... our current challenge is supplying all 14 parishes, which we are in the process of doing,” she added.

There are three flavours to choose from: original, creamy curry, and creamy pineapple.

Pick up your SOMM Jamaican Pasta Sauce at Loshusan Supermarket, Barbican; John R Wong Supermarket, New Kingston; and L&M Meats, Grocery & Deli, Runaway Bay. The sauces are also available for delivery or pickup in Portmore by calling 876-464-8858.

“Jamaicans should support SOMM Jamaican Pasta Sauce” says Mathie, because ... “it is a local product, also because it is amazing and it's so easy to use. Picture you creating a gourmet meal in 8 minutes. Your family would definitely love it, so why not try it?”

Why not indeed!

Principal: Stefany Mathie • E-mail Address: stefanymathie@gmail.com • Telephone Number: 1-876-503-5004