Rummy Rum Cake, Original, & Coffee Rum
Rummy Rum Cake is out to prove that you can have your cake and eat it too! The Jamaican company, founded in May 2019, has managed to create a premium Jamaican rum cake, two in fact, without sacrificing quality. Yes, you can have both according to principal Allison Peterkin. “For many Jamaicans, rum cake is a cherished recipe passed down from generation to generation, but for visitors keen on sampling all things Brand Jamaica, an authentic Jamaican rum cake is a delicacy... Rummy Rum Cake cakes are no different. Ours is a home-made, light, moist, rummy, buttery, mouth-watering treat that will satisfy palates all over the world. Not too overpowering with any one taste in particular, each ingredient complements the other; the major components being the foundation of Jamaican history and the veins of Jamaica, brown sugar, and Appleton Estate Jamaican red rum,” she added.
Rummy Rum Cake, Original, and Coffee Rum can be purchased at Butcher Block Gourmet Store at Shop #7, Upper Manor Park Plaza, or check them out on IG: rummyrumcakeja for more info.
Kerbside delivery and delivery options are also available
