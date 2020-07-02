New Summer Beverages @ Café Dolce

Never ones to miss an opportunity, award-winning husband-and-wife restaurateurs Lisa and Kirk Chin have launched three summer beverages — Guava Passion Cooler, Coconut Caramel Frozay, and a non-alcoholic and alcoholic Piña Colada Frozay.

“These flavours were chosen to represent the tropical flavours of Jamaica while incorporating some healthy aspects,” shared Lisa.

“Our Guava Passion Cooler is not only high in vitamin C and antioxidants plus many other health benefits but it's also a zesty thirst quencher. Its subtle sweet finish will delight the palate while fortifying the immune system strong. And who doesn't need a little extra boost in these times.”

The Piña Colada Frozay and Coconut Caramel Frozay are both frozen blended and are great for a quick cool down. The addition of coconut affords ad

Café Dolce

Address: 114 Constant Spring Road, Kgn 8

Tele #: 876-648-7457

Opening Hours:

Monday - Saturday 7:30 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday 7:30 am - 4:00 pm