Half Way Tree Trading Company Debuts New Sauce Line For Export

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has successfully concluded its advisory role in a programme executed jointly with the European Union (EU) to create opportunities for Jamaican producers and increase marketability for exports.

One key outcome of the Sauces and Spices project was the incorporation of a joint venture company to produce a new line of versatile sauces for the mainstream markets in North America and the EU. Three firms that participated in the project — Canco Limited, Tijule Company Limited and King Pepper Products Limited — have jointly founded Catiki Foods Limited, which will produce and market 10 all-natural “island” sauces under the brand Half Way Tree Trading Company.

The sauces were presented at a cocktail reception, held recently at Summerhouse at the Liguanea Club for industry stakeholders. Hors d'oeuvres created using the Half Way Tree Trading Company line included Jamaican Coffee BBQ Onion Cheese Balls; Scotchie Lime Grilled Corn with Parmesan; Pineapple Guava Sticky Wings; and Spiced BBQ Salmon Spread with Country Pepper Sauce. Talks are in progress with distributors in select markets to have the line on shelves soon.