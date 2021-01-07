Indian Jerk & Curry Restaurant & Lounge — A Village Of Its Own

One patron called it “a village of its own” whilst admiring the various seating areas framed by flora and fauna and unique rustic accents. Another was effusive in praise for attorney-at-law Michael Erskine and his media and marketing professional son, Machel, for “bringing small town Petersfield, Westmoreland into the 21st century”.

Their newly opened Indian Jerk and Curry Restaurant and Lounge is artfully designed around a long courtyard that boasts several arch roofed sitting areas, a jerk pit, juice bar, ice-cream shop, bar, upstairs lounge, and a children's mini fun park featuring swings, slides, seesaw, bounceabout and other outdoor playground equipment.

The creativity of local artisans is reflected in the wooden accents throughout the restaurant including chairs and tables, walls, gates, doors and staircases.

The menu meanwhile is expansive and includes jerk pork and chicken, steamed and roasted fish, lobster done various ways, soups including mannish water and of course, the curried goat that is already proving a winner among patrons.

Open for dining and pick-up from noon to 9:00 pm daily, Indian Jerk and Curry Restaurant and Lounge is also available for bookings for weddings, birthday parties and other special-occasion celebrations, all protocols observed, of course.

From a historical perspective Westmoreland was the first home of hundreds of the East Indian indentured labourers who came to Jamaica during the period 1845-1921. Centuries later, their culture and cuisine are fully integrated into the Jamaican way of life.

Indian Jerk and Curry Restaurant and Lounge honours a descendent of these early settlers, the late Eric Beeput, “Indian”, whose legendary curry dishes were enjoyed by many at this location in Petersfield, Westmoreland, for over two decades, before his death in 2016.

Indian Jerk & Curry Restaurant & Lounge

Address: Petersfield Main Road, Westmoreland (near the Petersfield Square)

Opening Hours: Every day 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm

Tel #: 876 317 8114