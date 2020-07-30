Kultured Yoghurt From The Kulture Kitchen
Kulture Kitchen principal Ally Fatta's health journey commenced in 2016 when she eliminated a lot of unhealthy eating habits. “Feeling good in my skin is important and it's important that others feel good too... This has nothing to do with size or shape, or the like, but just feeling good after you eat something,” she tells Thursday Food.
A no-brainer, we surmise, since yoghurt is perceived (at least by us) as an enjoyable eat rather than a healthy one, and there's no apology ever coming for our sweet tooth! Fatta always liked desserts, but needed to find something on the spectrum that was a healthy alternative and able to satisfy her sweet tooth. What could that be? she agonised. “The penny finally dropped — yoghurt! Then I thought, for it to be the healthiest it would have to be natural — the only way was for me to make it myself. So began the journey. I would share the yoghurt and different toppings with my friends and family. The general consensus: “No, man, this yoghurt is the shot you need to share it with others.”
Kulture Kitchen was born.
It's no idle boast! The yoghurt is delish even as, according to her, it promotes many health benefits and is a great dessert filler.
What's in a name? “The name Kulture Kitchen is simple but at its core is very important to me,” Fatta says. “For as long as I can remember I've always taken pride in and love who I am as a Jamaican, and celebrate our culture. And this has to include things that are naturally grown here. My thought process was along the lines of showcasing that our locally grown fruits can be used just as much as any other foreign fruit and can taste just as good or even better! Although I'm a student I tend to love the kitchen. COVID-19 gave me extra time to experiment, hence Kitchen — because we will have more goodies to come that will give more of a Kultural experience to everyone. Katch you by the Kitchen soon!
Yoghurt aids in increasing metabolic rate, enhances gut bacteria and is high in protein, vitamin B12, magnesium and potassium.
