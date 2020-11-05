The Courtyard at Marketplace - Part 2

Beirut offers the best in Lebanese favourites and contemporary dishes prepared from family recipes tried, tested, and loved for generations!

The menu is chock-full of the favourites from Lebanon, including tabbouleh, a delicious parsley salad mixed with cracked wheat, tomato, lemon juice, and olive oil. Chicken kebab, and beef shawarma which involves shredded meat, marinated in an amazing blend of herbs and spices before being served in a plate or in a rolled pita bread with dipping sauces, are also top picks at Beirut.

The team has successfully combined the best memories from family dinners and genuine Lebanese dishes to create menu options that are simply special. Dishes are not fussy, and the chefs favour high-quality ingredients and fresh produce. And a meal at Beirut is not complete with one of their famous desserts. Try the pastry-style Baklava or go for the ultimate Lebanese delicacy: Ma'amoul.

The restaurant closed last November for renovations and was doing well when they reopened in February until the effects of the coronavirus brought things to a crawl. But the new space, which now seats more than before, is right on time. And, there's a new 700-square foot rooftop dining area which boasts beautiful views of the mountains. A delay in shipments has halted plans to introduce new lounge furniture but Beirut is open for business nonetheless, and intends to facilitate deliveries as well as pick-ups.