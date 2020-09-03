Foodie News... PopsUp

Caterer Paul Williams is the brain behind PopsUp (stuffed quesadilla wraps). His foray into the world of wraps is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was forced to pivot,” he tells Thursday Food . “We used to cater for call centres and high schools but naturally lost the contracts when their doors closed. My wife and I had to come up with something that could last and was easy.” An avid fan of the Food Network , the Johnson and Wales graduate, who is also the principal of Mile Hi catering, and chef/patron of The Healthy Chef Gourmet Meal Club, watched an episode on Mexican breakfast quesadilla. He got inspired enough to try it. It worked! He then tried other fillings. And the rest, he hopes, is history.

Indeed, the response to the three varieties on the market, notably Jerk Chicken, Philly Cheese Steak and Eggs, Onions & Sweet Pepper has been so overwhelming that there are plans to roll out 30 more varieties from different types of pizza, to ackee and salt fish, callaloo, channa and aloo, BBQ pulled pork, curry chicken, jerk pork, beans and cheese, to list a few. Plus, gluten-free and more vegetarian options.

The positive response, we reckon, is due to the low sodium content with a maximum of 400 calories. Its high protein content makes it perfect for a complete meal or snack. With no artificial ingredients, PopsUp are a healthy and tasty option enjoyed by all.

Pick up yours at Lee's Food Fair, Loshusan Barbican and Sovereign Liguanea. PopsUp will soon be available at John R Wong and MegaMart.