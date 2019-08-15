Golding's Saveur Supper

Christopher Golding, chef-de-cuisine at the multi-award-winning Sugar Mill Restaurant at the Half Moon Hotel, Montego Bay, took guests on a one-of-a-kind Jamaican culinary journey.

Jamaica's world-renowned jerk cuisine was featured in Saveur magazine's Summer 2019 “Grower's Issue”, telling the history and highlighting the traditional cooking techniques of real Jamaican jerk. To bring the story to life, the Jamaica Tourist Board partnered with Saveur, a sophisticated, upscale culinary magazine for lovers of food, wine and travel, to host a Jamaica Saveur Suppers event, taking culinary writers, readers, and influencers on a one-of-a-kind edible Jamaican journey.

Held at the Saveur Test Kitchen in New York City on Jamaica's Emancipation Day, August 1, Half Moon Hotel's chef de cuisine Christopher Golding curated a special three-course dinner using Jamaica's most popular ingredients and techniques with a modern twist.

The intimate evening began with passed hors d'oeuvres of shrimp patties with plantain and thyme aioli, and ackee and avocado salad with flax seed crackers. The sit-down dinner featured smoked pumpkin soup with Scotch bonnet coconut cream followed by jerk short ribs braised in Jamaican wine with rice and peas cake. The night was capped off with sweet potato and white chocolate mousse with Blue Mountain coffee.

Half Moon is a five-star luxury resort located in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Its signature restaurant, Sugar Mill, is one of the top restaurants in Jamaica, boasting views of the tropical landscape in which sits a historic water wheel of the former Rose Hall sugar plantation.