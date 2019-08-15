Golding's Saveur Supper
Saveur Suppers Hit NYC
Christopher Golding, chef-de-cuisine at the multi-award-winning Sugar Mill Restaurant at the Half Moon Hotel, Montego Bay, took guests on a one-of-a-kind Jamaican culinary journey.
Jamaica's world-renowned jerk cuisine was featured in Saveur magazine's Summer 2019 “Grower's Issue”, telling the history and highlighting the traditional cooking techniques of real Jamaican jerk. To bring the story to life, the Jamaica Tourist Board partnered with Saveur, a sophisticated, upscale culinary magazine for lovers of food, wine and travel, to host a Jamaica Saveur Suppers event, taking culinary writers, readers, and influencers on a one-of-a-kind edible Jamaican journey.
Held at the Saveur Test Kitchen in New York City on Jamaica's Emancipation Day, August 1, Half Moon Hotel's chef de cuisine Christopher Golding curated a special three-course dinner using Jamaica's most popular ingredients and techniques with a modern twist.
The intimate evening began with passed hors d'oeuvres of shrimp patties with plantain and thyme aioli, and ackee and avocado salad with flax seed crackers. The sit-down dinner featured smoked pumpkin soup with Scotch bonnet coconut cream followed by jerk short ribs braised in Jamaican wine with rice and peas cake. The night was capped off with sweet potato and white chocolate mousse with Blue Mountain coffee.
Half Moon is a five-star luxury resort located in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Its signature restaurant, Sugar Mill, is one of the top restaurants in Jamaica, boasting views of the tropical landscape in which sits a historic water wheel of the former Rose Hall sugar plantation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy