Stush Buys

Favourite staples like Blow Fyah and seasonal and new products like coconut yoghurt are available both online and in some specialty stores like The Life Store and The Commissary. Plus, Uncorked and CPJ Market soon. Coconut Yoghurt Pickled Beets Watermelon Poke Strawberry Conserve Naseberry Jam Almond Ricotta Cashew Cheese Kale Pesto Roasted Pumpkin Hummus Don't Tek a 6 for a 9 — Bayjun Pepper Sauce Trio of Pepper Sauces — Piri Piri, 6 for 9, and Blow Fyah Beer & Cashew Ricotta Ravioli Spiced Pumpkin Ravioli Spicy Banana Jam Stush in the Bush Address: Free Hill Bamboo, Jamaica Website: www.stushinthebush.com. Click on 'Shop'. You can e-mail your orders to info@stushinthebush.com or message your order to 876-562-9760 The Life Store Address: 144 Constant Spring Road, Shop 22, Kingston 8, Jamaica E-mail: info@thelifestoreja.com Tel: 876-863-3094 The Commissary Address: Devon House, 26 Hope Road E-mail: simosbreadandcatering@gmail.com Tel: 876-407 8490

