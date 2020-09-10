Stush Buys
Favourite staples like Blow Fyah and seasonal and new products like coconut yoghurt are available both online and in some specialty stores like The Life Store and The Commissary. Plus, Uncorked and CPJ Market soon.
Coconut Yoghurt
Pickled Beets
Watermelon Poke
Strawberry Conserve
Naseberry Jam
Almond Ricotta
Cashew Cheese
Kale Pesto
Roasted Pumpkin Hummus
Don't Tek a 6 for a 9 — Bayjun Pepper Sauce
Trio of Pepper Sauces — Piri Piri, 6 for 9, and Blow Fyah
Beer & Cashew Ricotta Ravioli
Spiced Pumpkin Ravioli
Spicy Banana Jam
Stush in the Bush
Address: Free Hill Bamboo, Jamaica
Website: www.stushinthebush.com. Click on 'Shop'. You can e-mail your orders to info@stushinthebush.com or message your order to 876-562-9760
The Life Store
Address: 144 Constant Spring Road, Shop 22, Kingston 8, Jamaica
E-mail: info@thelifestoreja.com
Tel: 876-863-3094
The Commissary
Address: Devon House, 26 Hope Road
E-mail: simosbreadandcatering@gmail.com
Tel: 876-407 8490
