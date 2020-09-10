 Stush Buys

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Favourite staples like Blow Fyah and seasonal and new products like coconut yoghurt are available both online and in some specialty stores like The Life Store and The Commissary. Plus, Uncorked and CPJ Market soon.

Coconut Yoghurt

Pickled Beets

Watermelon Poke

Strawberry Conserve

Naseberry Jam

Almond Ricotta

Cashew Cheese

Kale Pesto

Roasted Pumpkin Hummus

Don't Tek a 6 for a 9 — Bayjun Pepper Sauce

Trio of Pepper Sauces — Piri Piri, 6 for 9, and Blow Fyah

Beer & Cashew Ricotta Ravioli

Spiced Pumpkin Ravioli

Spicy Banana Jam

Stush in the Bush

Address: Free Hill Bamboo, Jamaica

Website: www.stushinthebush.com. Click on 'Shop'. You can e-mail your orders to info@stushinthebush.com or message your order to 876-562-9760

The Life Store

Address: 144 Constant Spring Road, Shop 22, Kingston 8, Jamaica

E-mail: info@thelifestoreja.com

Tel: 876-863-3094

The Commissary

Address: Devon House, 26 Hope Road

E-mail: simosbreadandcatering@gmail.com

Tel: 876-407 8490

