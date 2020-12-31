Thursday Food Eat-Out Pick: District 5

Foodie News... Foodie News... Foodie News...

Reservations are a must: Tel#: 876-968-6222 District 5 @ The R Hotel 2 Renfrew Road Opening Hours: Kitchen: 7:00 am - 9:00 pm (weekly) Bar: 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm (weekly) *Times are subject to change due to curfew restrictions

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT