Wall Street Journal BBQ A - Z

The Wall Street Journal Off Duty Daily — a guide to the best things in life — has listed pimentowood.com's Lil Jerk Kit as essential to Jamaican cuisine!

The publication celebrated BBQ with an A-to-Z guide that took readers around the world. From slow-smoked Memphis ribs and quick-fire Japanese yakitori; Mexican barbacoa from Philadelphia and hot dogs cooked in the backyard, there's room for everyone at this BBQ. With A for Alabama, an ode to the mayo-based white sauce which originated in Decatur in 1925, and C for Charcoal, it was only right that the letter J be dedicated to Jamaican Jerk.

According to the writer Matthew Kronsberg, “The secret to true Jamaican jerk is in the smoke. Pimento wood and leaves - ubiquitous on the island - impart an ineffable flavour that rounds out the classic spice blend. The Lil Jerk Kit has all the essentials for a taste of Jamaica in your own backyard.