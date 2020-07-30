Wall Street Journal BBQ A - Z
Foodie News...
The Wall Street Journal Off Duty Daily — a guide to the best things in life — has listed pimentowood.com's Lil Jerk Kit as essential to Jamaican cuisine!
The publication celebrated BBQ with an A-to-Z guide that took readers around the world. From slow-smoked Memphis ribs and quick-fire Japanese yakitori; Mexican barbacoa from Philadelphia and hot dogs cooked in the backyard, there's room for everyone at this BBQ. With A for Alabama, an ode to the mayo-based white sauce which originated in Decatur in 1925, and C for Charcoal, it was only right that the letter J be dedicated to Jamaican Jerk.
According to the writer Matthew Kronsberg, “The secret to true Jamaican jerk is in the smoke. Pimento wood and leaves - ubiquitous on the island - impart an ineffable flavour that rounds out the classic spice blend. The Lil Jerk Kit has all the essentials for a taste of Jamaica in your own backyard.
