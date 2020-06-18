Introducing...BACK BUSTA

When the going gets tough, the tough get cooking! So The Best Dressed Chicken has introduced a new product, Back Busta Chicken Stew Mix, which is quality chopped chicken parts ready for your dutch pot. “These days the concept of value has even bigger meaning in people's lives. We're facing daily challenges as to what matters most, and I think people need to trust that whenever they spend their money on they are getting something that is worth not only the cash but their time and their loyalty,” says Avaduagn Sinclair, regional marketing manager, The Best Dressed Chicken. Available in 2lb-packs at wholesales islandwide, Back Busta is produced from hormone-free chicken raised on Jamaican farms. “No matter the budget, Jamaican cooks deserve Jamaican chicken, and we are thrilled to add Back Busta Chicken Stew Mix to our menu of products so that local poultry farmers can thrive, and our families can be well fed,” said Sinclair.

Well, Thursday Food seconds that motion. Here are two classic Jamaican recipes to try.

Curried Chicken

Ingredients:

1 pack The Best Dressed Chicken Back Busta

3 stalks scallion, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tsp fresh ginger, grated

6 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tsp Scotch bonnet pepper, chopped

4 tbsp curry powder

2 tbsp chicken seasoning

½ cup carrot, diced diagonally

½ cup potato, medium diced

2 ½ cups water or enough to cover chicken

2 tsp cornstarch

Method:

Season chicken with chopped scallion, onion, garlic, black pepper, chopped Scotch bonnet pepper and 2 tbsp curry powder. Cover and allow to marinate in the refrigerator for about 1 hour or overnight.

Heat oil in a heavy skillet, add onion and grated ginger and allow to brown for about 2 minutes. Add remaining curry powder and stir for another minute.

Add the seasoned chicken and cook stirring for about 5-10 minutes.

Pour in 2 cups of water or just enough to cover the chicken. Stir, then cover and allow to cook for about 30 minutes.

Dissolve cornstarch in remaining half-cup water and add to the curried chicken and stir well. Simmer for a further 5 minutes and until the sauce has thickened slightly.

Served traditionally with steamed rice and tossed veg or boiled dumplings and ground provisions.

Stew Chicken

Ingredients:

1 pack The Best Dressed Chicken Back Busta

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 large onion, fine diced

1 tsp sliced ginger

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 green Scotch bonnet

1 medium carrot, sliced diagonally

3-4 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tsp pimento, crushed

2 tsp cornstarch

1 bottle beer

4 tbsp cooking oil

Method:

Pour soy sauce onto chicken pieces. Cover and marinate for one hour to overnight.

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a dutch pot or frying pan. Sauté onion until lightly brown, add garlic, ginger, pimento, and whole Scotch bonnet. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Add the remaining oil to the pan, lightly brown the chicken a few pieces at a time in very hot oil. Place browned chicken pieces on a plate to rest while you brown the remaining pieces.

Drain off excess oil and pour ½ cup water to deglaze the pan. Add the seared chicken to the pan. Pour the cooked seasonings and any remaining marinade over the chicken and add the carrots. Stir and cook over medium heat for 12-15 minutes.

Mix starch with 3 tbsp water. Add to stew, stirring constantly until sauce is thickened slightly. Turn heat off and garnish with fresh thyme and serve hot with a side of steamed rice.

