Fresh Seafood for Holiday Entertaining with Butcher Block

We've officially entered the Christmas season and with that brings numerous opportunities to entertain. Your family-friendly butcher has already geared up for the season to ensure that you have the best quality items to prepare for your loved ones. We take a look at seafood today and how your holiday smorgasbord can incorporate same.

The Rainforest Seafoods truck rolls in every Friday with a shipment of fresh Scottish salmon, mussels and oysters. Our frozen seafood section is stocked with crabmeat, scallops, shrimp, and a variety of fish. But, imagine delighting your family and guests with fresh seafood dishes and upping the ante on holiday entertaining.

Oysters don't need much fussing around. After shucking, arrange on a bed of crushed ice and serve alongside a holiday-inspired mignonette. And what says holidays more than Champagne? Champagne mignonette is incredibly easy to create: combine a finely-diced shallot with half cup Champagne vinegar, two tablespoons of Champagne and half-teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. That's it! The addition of Champagne to the mignonette makes it particularly delicious.

A side of (or whole) fresh salmon will immediately elevate the Instagram-worthiness of any table. Again, with fresh seafood simplest is best and a whole salmon fillet dressed with orange slices and pomegranates is colourful, festive, and impressive. Your guests will never believe how easy it is to prepare.

Finally, fresh mussels in a white wine sauce redolent with fresh herbs and butter is guaranteed to please even those guests who are adamant that they don't like seafood. Serve with fresh baguette as an appetiser or atop pasta for a main dish; whatever you decide salty, delicious mussels, too, deserve a spot amongst the fresh seafood on your holiday table.

Until next time, we look forward to keeping you informed and, most importantly, well-fed!