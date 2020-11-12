GB BITES
Foodie News...
Gabriella Belnavis was bitten by the baking bug early in life, thanks to time spent in the kitchen with her grandmother, Allison Fergus. “I was raised baking alongside my grandmother... she was also the official baker for her church, making fruitcakes and potato puddings. I was always by her side,” Belnavis tells Thursday Food .
The apprenticeship has paid off! The 24-year-old is today the founder of vegan baked goods company GB Bites and is one of the entrepreneurs who ignored the COVID-19-triggered economic slump and started her own business. “During the quarantine, my family and I realised we couldn't visit as many restaurants as before to satisfy our yearning for diverse cuisine, so we decided to make them ourselves.
“In an attempt to avoid gaining too much quarantine weight, we substituted copious amounts of our favourite desserts with vegetarian options and shared quite a bit with friends. The response was not only favourable, [but] they would persistently urge me to start a business... That was the start of of GB Bites.”
No idle boast! GB Bites' top-selling items have been the vegan chocolate chip cookies, brown butter chocolate chip cookies, carrot hummingbird cake with cream cheese frosting, and mushroom potstickers. New offerings include apple and plantain tarts, snickerdoodle cookies, ginger cake, and cheesecake with a gingersnap crust.
Belnavis is also open to creating vegan alternatives. “My generation is keen on healthy and vegan options and I try to meet that demand deliciously,” said Belnavis, who holds an MSc in Health Sciences from Drexel University, Pennsylvania.
GB Bites is based in Ocho Rios and products are available for order via Instagram: @gb_bites.
