A delicious homemade meal for the family to enjoy is the cherry on top of every holiday dinner. As we head into the festive season, a number of families centre their celebrations around the 'table' for both the camaraderie and the feast spread atop. Add that to the holiday cheer and we have a Christmas season to remember filled with family members from every generation.

Nestlé Corporate Chef Andrew Slolely using a few of your favourite Nestlé products creates a memorable generational holiday dining experience.

Bon Appetit!

& Season's Greetings!

Maggi Sorrel Glazed Baked Chicken

Serves: 5 people

Ingredients:

3 lbs chicken leg quarters, cleaned, skin on

1 small onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp Scotch bonnet pepper, chopped

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

¼ cup vegetable oil

5 tsp Maggi Chicken Seasoning

Sorrel Glaze

1 cup sorrel drink, unsweetened

2 tsp Maggi Ginger Season Up

½ tbsp unsalted butter

½ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp corn starch (dissolved in 6 tbsp water)

Method:

In a blender combine onion, garlic, Scotch bonnet pepper, thyme and oil. Pour over chicken leg quarters, sprinkle Maggi Chicken Seasoning and allow to marinate for 2 hours or overnight.

Sorrel Glaze: In a saucepan combine sorrel drink, brown sugar and bring to a boil. Thicken with dissolved corn starch. Add butter, stir until butter completely melts. Set aside.

Remove chicken from bowl and place on a baking tray. Bake covered with foil for 20 minutes in an oven preheated at 350°F.

After 10 minutes, coat with sorrel glaze and continue to cook uncovered until chicken is completely cooked, test with a thermometer to reach at least 165°F.

Remove for oven let it sit for 10 minutes and serve with remaining sorrel glaze.

Carnation Sweet Potato Casserole

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients:

2 lbs sized sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch dices

1 ½ cups Nestlé Carnation Evaporated Milk

¾ cup parmesan cheese, finely shredded

2 tsp Maggi All-Purpose Seasoning

2 tsp thyme, chopped

1 tsp ground black pepper

½ nutmeg, ground

Pan spray

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Using pan spray grease a shallow baking dish or cast-iron skillet.

Combine potatoes, ½ cup parmesan cheese, thyme, Maggi All-Purpose Seasoning, black pepper and nutmeg. Transfer to baking dish, pour Nestlé Carnation Evaporated Milk to cover potatoes. Cover with aluminium foil and bake for 30 minutes covered.

Remove cover at 30 minutes and bake for a further 10 minutes. After sprinkle remaining cheese and bake for 15 minutes more.

Once baked remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

Nestlé Christmas Cake

Makes: 2 9-inch cakes & each cake serves 16 people

Ingredients

1 lb unsalted butter

¾ lb brown sugar

1 cup Nestlé Sweetened Condensed Milk

9 eggs

1 ½ lb all-purpose white flour, sifted

1 tbsp baking powder

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp lemon or lime zest

2 tsp cinnamon, ground

1 tsp nutmeg, ground

3 tbsp vanilla extract

1 tsp almond flavouring

1 tsp rose water

3 tbsp browning

1 cup Orchard Pineapple Juice

1 cup cake wine

1 cup white rum

3 lbs mixed dried fruits (raisins, prunes, currants, cherries, mixed peel)

1 cup honey roasted peanuts, crushed

Pan spray

To soak

½ cup white rum

½ cup cake wine

1 cup Orchard Pineapple Juice

Method:

In a large saucepan over medium heat combine and bring to simmer Orchard Pineapple Juice, cake wine, rum and mixed dried fruits. Simmer for 10 minutes. Allow to cool down to room temperature. Place stewed fruits in a blender, and pulse for 2 minutes. Set aside.

Using an electronic mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, being careful to scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally. Add Nestlé Sweetened Condensed Milk and mix on low speed.

Combine eggs, almond flavouring, vanilla and rose water, add in three parts to creamed mixture on low speed. Ensure to combine well after each addition.

In a separate bowl combine remaining dry ingredients along with crushed nuts and lemon zest. Gradually fold in flour mixture into creamed mixture. Finally, fold in stewed fruits and browning. Pour batter into 2 9-inch baking tins, greased with pan spray and lined with grease proof paper. Bake cakes in a preheated oven at 350°F for 1 hour or until a wooden toothpick when placed into the centre comes out clean.

To soak: Combine rum, cake wine and Orchard Pineapple Juice. Using a pastry brush soak cakes with liquid evenly being carefully to cover the entire cake. Allow cake to cool before taking out of pan.

Nutri Nog

Serves: 3 persons

Ingredients:

1-330 ml box Nestlé Nutri-Go, vanilla flavour

2 tbsp Green Butterfly Sweetened Condensed Milk

½ cup Nestlé Carnation Light Evaporated Milk

2 tbsp white rum (optional)

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp cinnamon powder

Method:

In a blender combine all ingredients. Serve over crushed ice.

Orchard Pineapple Glazed Ham

Ingredients:

1 6 lb fully cooked bone-in ham, defrosted

Pineapple Glaze

2 cups Orchard Pineapple Juice

4 tsp Maggi Ginger Season Up

¼ cup yellow mustard

1 cup brown sugar

4 tbsp corn starch, dissolved in ¼ cup cold water

Method:

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place ham, cut side down, into a roasting pan.

Bake the ham in preheated oven until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the ham reads 140°F, approximately 1 ½ to 2 hours.

Pineapple Glaze: In a sauce pan combine Orchard Pineapple Juice, yellow mustard, brown sugar and bring to a boil. Thicken with dissolved corn starch. Set aside.

Pour about half the glaze evenly over the ham about 1 hour before the end of cooking. Pour the rest over the ham about 30 minutes before the end of baking.

Approximately 20 servings.

Photos: Daniel Green