Go Gourmet With Grace

After a long day of working from home, homeschooling the kids or doing those oh so necessary house chores, nothing says unwind like a hearty home-cooked meal. With so many of us not being able to eat out or passing up on takeout meals, Grace Foods is back with Executive Chef Shea Stewart to share with you a few recipes for some scrumptious and easy-to-make, at-home gourmet cuisine.

We want to ensure we share a recipe for every palate, and for the adults, a fine wine-pairing option, courtesy of Harbour Wines & Spirits. This week's menu picks include Grace Corned Beef Hash — the perfect one-pot meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Chef Stewart's Coconut Curry Chicken with Grace Butter Beans is packed with delicious sweet and savoury flavours with a hint of spice, a recipe inspired by Grace Ambassador Ding Dong.

Grace Sweet & Spicy Pork Chops with Coconut Jasmine Rice paired with Harbour Wines & Spirits Trivento TRIBU Pinot Noir 2012 will take you on a flavourful epicurean experience, and for those looking for something more traditional with a twist, the Grace Mackerel with Scotch Bonnet Lemon Butter Sauce is the perfect choice!

Let's say Grace!

Grace Corned Beef Hash

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 12 oz can Grace Corned Beef

8 medium-sized diced & boiled Irish potatoes

1 small diced yellow bell pepper

1 small diced red bell pepper

1 medium-sized diced onion

2 pegs of garlic, chopped

3 stalks of scallion, chopped

½ Scotch bonnet pepper, chopped

1 tbsp Anchor butter

1 oz Grace Vegetable Oil

Salt & black pepper to taste

3 sprigs of parsley for garnish, chopped

Method:

Add oil, then Anchor butter to pan on medium to high heat.

Add diced and boiled potatoes.

Sautée until golden brown.

Add seasoning and sauté for 1 ½ minutes.

Add red and yellow bell peppers.

Add Grace Corned Beef.

Stir thoroughly and season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Plate and garnish with chopped parsley.

Chef Stewart's tips:

Add Grace Bacon for more flavour.

Substitute Grace Corned Beef with Grace Frankfurters

Grace Sweet & Spicy Glazed Smoked Pork Chops with Coconut Jasmine Rice

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 8 oz portions of Smoked Pork Chops

4 tbsp Grace Sweet & Spicy Sauce

2 oz Grace Vegetable Oil

Ingredients for Grace Coconut Jasmine Rice

1 ½ cup Grace Jasmine Rice

1 can Grace Coconut Milk

1 cup of water

1 Scotch bonnet pepper

Salt to taste

Method:

Smoked Pork Chops

Over medium to high heat sauté pot.

Add Grace Vegetable Oil.

Add pork chops and sear for 2 minutes on either side.

Add Grace Sweet & Spicy Sauce and simmer for 1 minute.

Grace Coconut Jasmine Rice

Over medium heat, add coconut milk, water and Scotch bonnet pepper.

Season with salt and bring to a boil.

Add jasmine rice to the pot.

Cover and reduce to low heat and let steam for 15 minutes.

Plate and serve with your favourite vegetables.

Harbour Wines Pairing Pick: Pair with Trivento TRIBU Pinot Noir 2012 — also a great pairing with your favourite Grace Corned Beef dishes.

Chef Stewart's Coconut Curry Chicken with Grace Butter Beans

Serves 4

Ingredients:

3 boneless & skinless chicken breast

3 tbsp Grace Curry Powder

1 can Grace Butter Beans

1 can Grace Coconut Milk

1 oz Grace Vegetable Oil

1 red bell pepper, julienned

1 carrot, julienned

3 pegs of garlic, diced

1 medium onion, diced

3 stalks scallion, chopped

1 Scotch bonnet pepper, chopped

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

Cut chicken breast in half and into thin strips.

Season with Grace Curry Powder.

Over medium heat, add Grace Vegetable Oil.

Sprinkle 1 tsp Grace Curry Powder.

Add chicken to the pot.

Sauté for 3 minutes.

Add seasoning.

Add Grace Coconut Milk.

Add carrots.

Simmer for 5 minutes.

Add sweet peppers & Grace Butter Beans.

Simmer for an additional 2 minutes.

Serve with Grace Jasmine Rice

Pan-seared Grace Mackerel with Scotch Bonnet Lemon Butter Sauce

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 cans Grace Premium Mackerel

2 oz Anchor butter

1 oz lime juice

1 oz Grace Vegetable Oil

1 diced Scotch bonnet

Salt to taste

Method:

Over medium heat add Grace Vegetable Oil to sauté pan.

Add Grace Premium Mackerel.

Sear until nice and crispy for about 2 minutes on each side.

Add Anchor butter and Scotch bonnet pepper.

Add salt to taste.

Add lime juice

Baste Grace Mackerel with juices from the pan.

Serve with Grace Jasmine Rice

Photos: Jermaine Duncan