Good Friday Salmon Recipes

With everything going on the last thing you need to obsess about is what to serve tomorrow, Good Friday. We've rounded up five amazing salmon recipes so not only can you try something new and your Omega-3s but also still observe the ending of the Lenten season, with flavour. Don't forget that we offer both kerbside and at-home delivery. Your family-friendly butcher ensures that you're ready for Good Friday with these straightforward salmon recipes.

To place orders for delivery or kerbside pick-up

Call: 876-668-4481 or e-mail: orders@butcherblockja.com

Jerk Salmon with Coconut Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

4 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

4 teaspoons powdered jerk seasoning

⅓ cup sour cream

¼ cup cream of coconut

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

¼ cup lime juice

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut, toasted

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place fillets in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Spread mayonnaise over fillets; sprinkle with jerk seasoning.

Bake until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 18-22 minutes. Meanwhile, for sauce, in a small saucepan, combine sour cream, cream of coconut, lime zest and juice; cook and stir over medium-low heat until blended.

Drizzle fillets with sauce; sprinkle with coconut.

Zesty Tropical Salmon

Ingredients:

1¾ cups coconut milk

2 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound skinless, boneless salmon, cut into one-inch cubes

½ teaspoon salt

3 cups cooked basmati rice

1 medium mango, finely chopped

3 cups arugula

¼ cup fresh dill

Method:

In 10-inch skillet, heat coconut milk, garlic, and black pepper to simmering on medium. Season salmon with salt; add to skillet. Cook 5 minutes or until salmon is done.

Toss rice with mango, arugula, and fresh dill. Serve salmon with rice.

Teriyaki salmon with sesame pak choi

Ingredients:

2 skinless salmon fillets

1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp mirin or dry sherry

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp ginger, finely grated

Brown rice or noodles, to serve (optional)

For the pak choi

2 large pak choi

2 tsp vegetable oil

2 tsp sesame oil

3 garlic cloves, grated

⅓ cup fish or vegetable stock

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds, for sprinkling

Method:

Heat oven to 200°C and put two skinless salmon fillets in a shallow baking dish.

Mix one tablespoon sweet chilli sauce, one tablespoon honey, one tablespoon sesame oil, one tablespoon mirin or dry sherry, two tablespoons soy sauce and two teaspoons finely grated ginger in a small bowl and pour over the salmon so the fillets are completely covered. Bake for 10 mins.

Meanwhile, cook the pak choi. Cut a slice across the base of two large pak choi so the leaves separate.

Heat two teaspoons vegetable oil and two teaspoons sesame oil in a wok/large skillet, add three grated garlic cloves and stir-fry briefly to soften.

Add the pak choi and fry until the leaves start to wilt. Pour over fish or vegetable stock, then tightly cover the pan and allow to cook for five minutes.

Serve the pak choi in shallow bowls, top with the salmon and spoon over the juices. Scatter with two teaspoons toasted sesame seeds and serve with brown rice or noodles.

Superfood scrambled eggs

Ingredients:

4 eggs, beaten

150g smoked salmon

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 tsp rapeseed oil

100g spinach/callaloo/kale, roughly chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp curry powder

Toast, to serve

Method:

Place the pumpkin seeds into a saucepan and toast over high heat until they start to pop, then transfer to a plate.

Add the oil to the pan along with the spinach/callaloo/kale, tomato and garlic. Cook for two mins until the greens have wilted, then add the turmeric, curry powder and eggs. Scramble the eggs over medium heat. Take the pan off the heat before they look too dry, and stir in pieces of smoked salmon. Serve with toast.

Salmon Curry

Ingredients:

2 garlic cloves

3 centimetre piece ginger, sliced

2 teaspoons whole coriander seeds

1 tablespoon mild madras curry powder

3-5 lime leaves

Chopped chillies/Scotch bonnet pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 onion, chopped

4 tomatoes, chopped

1 bunch broccoli

1¼ cups coconut milk

600g skinless salmon fillets, cut into 3cm pieces

Shredded coconut, lime wedges, chutney and basmati rice, to serve

Method:

Place the garlic, ginger, spices and chilli in a mortar and pestle/food processor and grind to a paste. Set aside.

Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened. Add the curry paste and cook, stirring until fragrant. Add the tomato, lime leaves and broccoli then cook for a further two minutes. Add the coconut milk and 1/2 cup (125ml) water, then bring to a simmer.

Add the salmon, and cook for five minutes.

Garnish the curry with shredded coconut and serve immediately with lime wedges, chutney and hot basmati rice.