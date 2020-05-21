Grace Jerk Reggae Recipes with Kamila McDonald featuring Jesse Royal

This week, we are “Eating in with Grace”, roots, rock and reggae style, in the kitchen with wellness coach & nutritionist Kamila McDonald and entertainer Jesse Royal. Our feature comes from Episode 1 of the Reggae Recipes series on IGTV brought to you by McDonald in partnership with Grace Jerk. This weekly IGTV series takes us into her kitchen to explore how we can combine delicious plant-based recipes with the ease, simplicity and big, bold flavours of Grace Jerk, right in our own homes!

These two really know their way around the kitchen — both are extremely passionate about living well, and eating well plays a major role in that. “Jamaica is a rich nation with rich vibrations, and there's nothing that transforms or changes or contributes to our vibrations as much as food,” McDonald mentions. “So when you think about it, we should be super-conscious about what we're putting into our bodies and why, because that's what's going to give us the vitamins and minerals, the nutrients and the energy to live well!”

In today's edition, Kamila and Jesse invite us into the kitchen to show us how to prepare a few of their plant-based favourites — Grace Jerk Mushrooms & Pressed Plantain with Spicy Seasoned Cauliflower Rice and Grace Chickpea Flour Veggie Fritters with Grace Jerk Delight Dipping Sauce. And as a bonus, they're showing us how to make chickpea flour using dried Grace Chickpeas — a super-simple, gluten-free alternative to wheat flour that is high in protein and fibre and rich in vitamins and minerals, and takes 5 minutes to make!

Jerk is a staple in Jamaican cooking, and Grace makes it super-easy for people to bring those big, bold, flavours we all know and love into their own homes, whether we like it mild or hot! Jesse even pointed out that while on tour around the world, he always loves that Grace is available in these other markets to allow him to bring those familiar flavours of home into whatever he's making.

One of his favourites is Jerk Mushrooms and Cauliflower Rice. Using Grace Jerk Seasoning and other ingredients like Scotch bonnet pepper and scallion, prep a marinade for your portobello mushrooms. Your food processor does the work for you in prepping your chickpea flour and your cauliflower rice. Finish it off with traditional pressed plantain, and you'll have a delicious, flavourful plant-based meal in under 30 minutes!

Who doesn't love fritters? The two also show us how to make a vegan version using Grace chickpea flour and everyone's favourite seasonings! But the final, and arguably most important, step is the Vegan Grace Jerk Delight Dipping Sauce! Mix that vegan mayo with Grace Jerk seasoning, tomato paste and other seasonings to your liking, and you have the perfect pairing for your Grace Chickpea Flour Veggie Fritters!

There you have it! Rockin' vegan recipes with a spicy twist brought to you by Grace Jerk! Delicious and nutritious. Enjoy!

Grace Jerk Mushrooms and Seasoned Cauliflower Rice served with Pressed Plantain

Ingredients:

1 Portobello mushroom

1 tbsp Grace Jerk seasoning

2 tbsp Grace Coconut Oil

1 large head of cauliflower

2 Scotch bonnet peppers, finely chopped

2 cups of flour of your choice — chickpea flour, white, flour etc

1/2 cup of coconut aminos

1/2 cup scallion, chopped

1 green plantain

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 onions, finely chopped

1 tomato, diced

1 ounce of thyme

Chickpea Flour

2 bags Grace Dried Chickpeas

Method:

Chickpea Flour

Place the Grace Dried Chickpeas in a food processor, working in batches. Cover and process on high speed for two or three minutes until a powdery flour forms. Cover the top of the feed tube so that chickpea flour doesn't waft out while the machine is running.

Sift the mixture into a bowl to separate the fine flour from the hard bits of chickpeas that did not process.

Use a coffee grinder or food processor to process the remaining smaller bits of Chickpeas to a fine, powdery flour. Do this in batches of 1 or 2 tablespoons at a time.

Tip: Chickpea flour is a great, gluten-free, low-calorie alternative for wheat flour that is high in protein and fibre and rich in vitamins and minerals! Keep any extra in your fridge in an airtight container to use again in future recipes!

Method:

Grace Jerk Mushrooms & Seasoned Cauliflower Rice

Using a food processor, grater or high speed blender, chop cauliflower into “rice like” pieces.

Heat pot for 1 minute (without adding oil yet) then add cauliflower, a pinch of salt and let it toast for about 5 minutes. Turn off flame and set aside.

Combine scallion, Scotch bonnet pepper, garlic, onion and Grace Jerk seasoning and let them marinate in a bowl with liquid aminos.

Cut portobello mushroom to desired size, then add it to the sauce and allow it to marinate for about 10 minutes.

In a new pot, add Grace coconut oil and set on a high flame for 3 minutes.

In the meantime, place seasoned portobello in the chickpea flour, then add it to the hot pot. Let it cook for about 2 minutes per side.

With the toasted cauliflower, add it to your bowl with the leftover marinade and stir until the flavours are blended.

Enjoy!

Pressed Plantain

Peel plantain then cut into medium slices (don't throw the skin away!).

Fry plantain for about 1 minute then remove them from the pot. Use the skin from the plantain to press down (without crushing them completely), then return to the pot and fry for another minute.

Enjoy!

Chickpea Flour Veggie Fritters with Grace Jerk Delight Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

3/4 cup chickpea flour (using Grace Chickpeas)

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 of a Scotch bonnet pepper, finely chopped

1/4 cup red onion, chopped

3 tbsp scallion, chopped

3/4 cup red pepper, chopped

2 tbsps parsley, chopped

Grace Coconut Oil, to fry fritters

Method:

Veggie Fritters

Mix dry ingredients. Add water and whisk until all the clumps are out. Fold vegetables into batter.

Heat pan on medium high heat. Add enough Grace Vegetable Oil to cover the pan. You can test the oil by dropping a couple of drops of water or the batter into the oil. If they sizzle, your oil is hot enough.

Scoop some of the batter on the pan to make fritters, fitting as many as you can on the pan you use. Cook until browned. You should be able to lift the fritter easily when it is ready. Flip and cook the other side. Repeat with the rest of the batter, adding more oil as needed.

Serve with Vegan Grace Jerk Delight Dipping Sauce.

Grace Jerk Delight Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup vegan mayonnaise (see below for recipe)

2 tsps Grace Jerk seasoning

1 tsp tomato paste

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp smoked paprika powder

Sea salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Method:

Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl.

Stir until well combined. Adjust the amount of Grace Jerk seasoning to your personal liking. Start with just a bit of jerk sauce and then add more if needed.

Vegan mayo

Ingredients:

3 tbsp aquafaba (the water from a can of unsalted chickpeas)

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup sunflower oil (or Grace Vegetable Oil)

Method:

Place the aquafaba, vinegar, maple syrup, dijon mustard and salt in a deep bowl. Stir thoroughly until fully combined. Transfer to a blender.

Add 2 tbsp oil at a time and pulse the blender until the oil is just combined (this only takes a few seconds). Repeat until all the oil is incorporated, and the mayonnaise is thick and creamy. Taste test and add a touch more vinegar, mustard, sweetener or salt, if desired.

Transfer the mayonnaise to a clean glass jar and refrigerate. The mayonnaise should keep for up to 2 weeks.

Photos: Jermaine Duncan