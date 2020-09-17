Grace Kitchens Serves Up Flavour & Fun With New Online Cooking Series

In the coming weeks, the mouth-watering Jamaican flavours that we all know and love from Grace Kitchens will find a new way into the homes of foodies across the world, through their new online cooking series! Poised to be the newest online hub for all things food, fun, and flavour, the Grace Kitchens online cooking series, hosted on the Grace Foods' Youtube channel, will be a centre for culinary entertainment courtesy of the good food people at Grace. The platform will be buzzing with step-by-step recipe videos, celebrity appearances, cooking face-offs and downloadable content for foodies all over the world to enjoy and indulge!

Hosted by the vivacious Talia Soares, episodes will showcase home-made cooking, a look into the kitchens of renowned chefs and celebrities and tantalising spots all across Jamaica, from roadside cookshops to fine dining eateries. Through the Grace Kitchens Online series, the team will provide an experience for viewers from across the globe to explore Caribbean cooking techniques and feel inspired to experiment with infusing these distinct flavours into their meals. The series will launch with two episodes. The first, features a face-off between the Flairy boss, Grace's very own, Ding Dong and track sensation and newest addition to the Grace family, Briana Williams, and the second, features your two favourite comedians, Ity & Fancy Cat, as they throw it down in the Grace Kitchen.

“Our audiences seek relatability, authenticity, and diversity in look, feel, and flavour, and that is what our new online cooking series will offer, which aims to highlight the unmatched beauty of our food and unique culture,” noted Angella Grandison-Reid, consumer services manager, Grace Kitchens. “It's about togetherness and creating a community for people who crave that little piece of home, of island flavour, and good vibes, whether for a daily meal or a special occasion. Our hope is that this platform will bring people together and spread joy to audiences around the world.”

Enjoy mouthfuls of delicious content on Youtube by subscribing to the Grace Foods Channel. New episodes will air every week featuring new faces, fun places, delicious food, and lots of vibes that are sure to bring you a bellyful of laughter and of course, lots of 'flava'! Check out the snippets on social media @GraceFoods on Instagram and Facebook and full episodes on www.Youtube.com/GraceFoods.

1 - We always love some friendly competition! Tune in to episode one of the new Grace Kitchens online cooking series, “So Fast vs So Flairy” on Grace Food's Youtube channel to see which of these Grace ambassadors knows their way around the kitchen best! Is it Flairy boss Ding Dong or track star extraordinaire Briana?

2 - The new Grace Kitchens online cooking series will feature tons of step-by-step recipe videos and how-tos to help you become a pro in the kitchen!

3 - Precision on the track and precision in the kitchen! It's all about the details for Grace Ambassador Briana Williams in episode one of the new Grace Kitchens online cooking series!

4 - We all know that Ding Dong knows everything there is to know about flair — adding a little flair to everything he does, whether it's dancing or cheffing! Catch him doing what he does best in episode one of the new Grace Kitchens online cooking series on Grace Food's Youtube channel!

5 - Everyone's favourite comedians, the dynamic duo, Ity (centre) and Fancy Cat, face off in their episode of the new Grace Kitchens online cooking series, accompanied by the series host Talia Soares!

6 - When you can't help but give a 'chef's kiss', you know it's got to be good! Tune in to Grace Food's Youtube Channel to see what Fancy Cat whipped up in the kitchen!

7 - A proud presentation! Seems like Ity was pleased with his creation during his face-off episode of the new Grace Kitchens online cooking series!