Ding Dong Run-A-Boat

Grace Kitchens is back to share some signature recipes: this time it's the Run-A-Boat Inside edition. At the range, adding flair to your quarantine meals is none other than the international entertainment sensation and Grace Foods Ambassador Ding Dong!

The Good Ting Dem singer knows good food! And backed by the good food people, he's sharing a few of his best-kept chef secrets with us as we show you how to cook with Grace!

Grace Mackerel holds a special place in the hearts and bellies of many Jamaicans, at home and abroad. So do Grace Frankfurters. But have you ever had them together? This one-pot meal combines these two champion Grace products, seasoned and stewed to perfection! A quick meal in under 10 minutes is best served with “kegs” — boiled dumpling or Grace Jasmine Rice. You can also top off the meal with a cool glass of Grace Tropical Rhythms for a refreshing taste.

With lots of energy and excitement, in true Ding Dong style, the Dancing God also cheffed up his version of Grace Steamed “Swim Around”. But not just any old recipe — this steamed fish dish is one that will leave you raving!

A traditional family favourite passed down to him by his grandmother “Mama” and aunt, Ding shared the family recipe for the best Brown Stew Chicken with Grace Hot & Spicy Baked Beans! Yes, we know you're thinking that you've never tried that combination before but, take it from Ding Dong, he knows a thing or two about adding flava with a beat! We've already seen this with his now famous Curry Chicken with Grace Butter Beans recipe.

Thanks, Ding Dong, for still keeping our Grace meals flairy, even while “inside, inside, inside!”

Ghetto Classic Grace Mackerel & Franks

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

3 tins Grace Mackerel

5 Grace Chicken Frankfurters

Grace Vegetable Oil

3 stalks thyme, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 stalk scallion, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 Scotch bonnet pepper

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

Debone Grace Mackerel.

Chop franks.

Add oil to heated pan.

Add scallion, onion, tomato and thyme.

Add Scotch bonnet pepper.

Add franks.

Simmer for 5 minutes.

Add Grace Mackerel.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Simmer for 5 minutes.

Serve with Grace Jasmine Rice or boiled dumplings.

World Ding's Brown Stew Chicken with Grace Hot & Spicy Baked Beans

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 lb chicken, chopped

1 tin Grace Hot & Spicy Baked Beans

1 tsp Grace All Purpose Seasoning

1 tsp Grace Chicken Seasoning

1 tsp Grace Black Pepper

1 tsp Grace Browning

1 peg of garlic

3 stalks thyme, chopped

2 plummy tomatoes

1 stalk scallion

1/2 Scotch bonnet

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

Clean chicken and wash with vinegar and lime.

Season with thyme, onion, tomato, scallion and Scotch bonnet pepper.

Add Grace Chicken and All Purpose Seasoning.

Add Grace Browning.

Add salt and black pepper.

Combine all ingredients.

On medium heat brown chicken.

Add remainder of seasoning to the pot.

Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

Add Grace Hot & Spicy Butter Beans.

Simmer on medium heat for 10 minutes.

Serve with Grace Jasmine Rice.

Chef Ding Dong's Tip: Add cabbage, by cutting whole cabbage in four and put on top of the chicken with stewing.

Grace Steamed 'Swim Around'

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 1/2 lb red snapper

1 tsp Grace All Purpose Seasoning

1 tsp Grace Caribbean Traditions Fish Seasoning

1 tbsp Grace Cock Soup

1 tbsp Anchor butter

Water crackers

1/4 lb pumpkin, chopped

1 small Irish potato, chopped

7 okras

1 stalk scallion, chopped

1 stalk thyme, chopped

1 onion, sliced

1 small tomato, chopped

1 carrot sliced lengthwise

1/2 Scotch bonnet pepper, chopped

2 cups of water

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

Cut fish in half and make slices on the surface.

Season inside of fish and in the slices with salt, pepper & Grace All Purpose Seasoning.

Add Grace Vegetable Oil to skillet, enough to coat the pan.

Place fish in the pan.

Add pumpkin, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, scallion, thyme, carrot, and Scotch bonnet pepper.

Add Grace All Purpose, Grace Caribbean Traditions Fish Seasoning, salt and pepper.

Add Anchor butter.

Add water and place on medium heat for 10 minutes.

Add okra for 5-10 minutes.

Add water crackers and serve.

Photos: Jermaine Duncan