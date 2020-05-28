Grace Jerk Done 'Wright'
Recipe Corner... Recipe Corner... Recipe Corner...
Today we are taking it straight to the grill with someone who has become very familiar with the foodie landscape over the last decade: Entertainment maverick and restaurateur PJ Wright. As a director of Taste of Life which currently owns and operates Chillin Restaurant and manages CRU Bar and Grill and co-conceptualiser of Chillin on the Farm, Wright is no stranger to good food coupled with great experiences.
With the grilling season almost upon us, who better to stand beside as he fires up the grill to prepare his favourite Grace Jerk recipes?
Now, don't worry if you don't have a backyard grill, you can always use a traditional Jamaican coal stove or a grill plate for your home stove.
First up, we have a Grilled Jerk Shrimp with Grace Sweet n' Spicy Sauce. What's a grilling experience without some grilled kebabs? The perfect combination of shrimp and your favourite vegetables. Feel free to substitute your grilled shrimp with fish, chicken, beef or your favourite vegetable — just don't leave out the Grace Jerk!
Who said jerk was only for chicken and pork? To add a tropical vibe to your Grace Jerk grilling experience, try the Honey Grace Jerk Salmon with Mango Pineapple Salsa, a perfect pairing of sweet 'n' spicy flavours to elevate the senses and tantalise the taste buds using seasonal fruits and the right amount of jerk.
And to cool things down, try out this Tropical Rhythms Summer Cooler inspired by Chef Andre Fowles. Combine Grace Tropical Rhythms Pineapple Ginger with Grace Coconut Water, your favourite dark rum, a splash of lime, soda water, mint and ice to beat the heat and complement your favourite Grace jerk dishes.
Grilled Jerk Shrimp with Grace Sweet 'n' Spicy Sauce
Serves 4
Ingredients:
20 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
4 tbsp Grace Jerk Seasoning
1 tbsp Grace Sweet 'n' Spicy Hot Pepper Sauce
1 tbsp orange juice
1 tbsp lime juice
1 onion
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons olive oil
Assorted bell peppers (3-4 green red, yellow)
Two heads corn
4 bamboo skewers (12”), soaked in water for 30 minutes
Sea salt and pepper to taste
Method:
In a large mixing bowl combine the orange juice, lime juice, garlic and Grace Jerk Seasoning.
Slowly whisk in the olive oil. Place the shrimp in the marinade and allow to sit for about 20 minutes.
Thread the marinated shrimp onto the skewers.
Lightly season with salt and pepper.
Add corn to grill and turn periodically until cooked.
Grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until the shrimp are bright pink in colour.
Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Coat shrimps with Grace Sweet 'n' Spicy Hot Pepper Sauce and serve.
Honey Grace Jerk Salmon with Mango Pineapple Salsa
Serves 4
Ingredients:
2 tsp Grace Jerk Seasoning
1 tsp Grace Coconut Oil
4 slices salmon
2 tablespoons honey
2 tsp grated ginger
Salsa
1/2 can Grace Slice Pineapples
1 cup rinsed Grace black beans
1 firm but ripe mango, skin removed, thinly sliced
3/4 cup finely chopped red onion
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
¼ tbsp salt
Method:
Salmon
Heat the grill to medium-high.
Mix the Grace Jerk Seasoning, Grace Coconut Oil, ginger and 1 tbsp honey together in a bowl.
Place the salmon fillets on a foil-lined baking tray and brush all over with the sauce.
Cook on the top shelf for 8-10 mins or until just cooked through (move the tray down a shelf if the salmon starts getting too caramelised).
Salsa:
Combine mangoes, Grace Sliced Pineapples, Grace Black Beans, onion, cilantro and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl.
Top dish with salsa once complete.
Tropical Rhythms Summer Cooler
Created by Chef Andre Fowles
Ingredients:
1 oz Grace Coconut Water
3 oz Grace Tropical Rhythms Pineapple Ginger Juice
1/2-1 lime, juiced
2 oz Premium dark rum
Splash of soda water
Garnish: Fresh mint, sliced cucumber
Method
Fill a glass with ice.
First add the rum and sprig of mint.
Next add the coconut water, pineapple juice and squeeze in the lime juice.
Top it off with soda.
Garnish with cucumber and mint.
Photos: Jermaine Duncan
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy