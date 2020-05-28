Grace Jerk Done 'Wright'

Today we are taking it straight to the grill with someone who has become very familiar with the foodie landscape over the last decade: Entertainment maverick and restaurateur PJ Wright. As a director of Taste of Life which currently owns and operates Chillin Restaurant and manages CRU Bar and Grill and co-conceptualiser of Chillin on the Farm, Wright is no stranger to good food coupled with great experiences.

With the grilling season almost upon us, who better to stand beside as he fires up the grill to prepare his favourite Grace Jerk recipes?

Now, don't worry if you don't have a backyard grill, you can always use a traditional Jamaican coal stove or a grill plate for your home stove.

First up, we have a Grilled Jerk Shrimp with Grace Sweet n' Spicy Sauce. What's a grilling experience without some grilled kebabs? The perfect combination of shrimp and your favourite vegetables. Feel free to substitute your grilled shrimp with fish, chicken, beef or your favourite vegetable — just don't leave out the Grace Jerk!

Who said jerk was only for chicken and pork? To add a tropical vibe to your Grace Jerk grilling experience, try the Honey Grace Jerk Salmon with Mango Pineapple Salsa, a perfect pairing of sweet 'n' spicy flavours to elevate the senses and tantalise the taste buds using seasonal fruits and the right amount of jerk.

And to cool things down, try out this Tropical Rhythms Summer Cooler inspired by Chef Andre Fowles. Combine Grace Tropical Rhythms Pineapple Ginger with Grace Coconut Water, your favourite dark rum, a splash of lime, soda water, mint and ice to beat the heat and complement your favourite Grace jerk dishes.

Grilled Jerk Shrimp with Grace Sweet 'n' Spicy Sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients:

20 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 tbsp Grace Jerk Seasoning

1 tbsp Grace Sweet 'n' Spicy Hot Pepper Sauce

1 tbsp orange juice

1 tbsp lime juice

1 onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

Assorted bell peppers (3-4 green red, yellow)

Two heads corn

4 bamboo skewers (12”), soaked in water for 30 minutes

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a large mixing bowl combine the orange juice, lime juice, garlic and Grace Jerk Seasoning.

Slowly whisk in the olive oil. Place the shrimp in the marinade and allow to sit for about 20 minutes.

Thread the marinated shrimp onto the skewers.

Lightly season with salt and pepper.

Add corn to grill and turn periodically until cooked.

Grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until the shrimp are bright pink in colour.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Coat shrimps with Grace Sweet 'n' Spicy Hot Pepper Sauce and serve.

Honey Grace Jerk Salmon with Mango Pineapple Salsa

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 tsp Grace Jerk Seasoning

1 tsp Grace Coconut Oil

4 slices salmon

2 tablespoons honey

2 tsp grated ginger

Salsa

1/2 can Grace Slice Pineapples

1 cup rinsed Grace black beans

1 firm but ripe mango, skin removed, thinly sliced

3/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

¼ tbsp salt

Method:

Salmon

Heat the grill to medium-high.

Mix the Grace Jerk Seasoning, Grace Coconut Oil, ginger and 1 tbsp honey together in a bowl.

Place the salmon fillets on a foil-lined baking tray and brush all over with the sauce.

Cook on the top shelf for 8-10 mins or until just cooked through (move the tray down a shelf if the salmon starts getting too caramelised).

Salsa:

Combine mangoes, Grace Sliced Pineapples, Grace Black Beans, onion, cilantro and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl.

Top dish with salsa once complete.

Tropical Rhythms Summer Cooler

Created by Chef Andre Fowles

Ingredients:

1 oz Grace Coconut Water

3 oz Grace Tropical Rhythms Pineapple Ginger Juice

1/2-1 lime, juiced

2 oz Premium dark rum

Splash of soda water

Garnish: Fresh mint, sliced cucumber

Method

Fill a glass with ice.

First add the rum and sprig of mint.

Next add the coconut water, pineapple juice and squeeze in the lime juice.

Top it off with soda.

Garnish with cucumber and mint.

Photos: Jermaine Duncan