There were life lessons in abundance for eight students of the Duhaney Park Primary School as they joined Guardian Life Limited President Eric Hosin and senior members of his executive team around his company's exquisitely styled boardroom table. Smiles creased the faces of the students and shoulders relaxed when their host informed them that he had once been a student of their school, had taken the bus to school and made use of the opportunities afforded him at the institution. “This was before the highway,” he added, much to the children's amusement.

There was no better ice-breaker, no better way for these future leaders to meet a sitting president of a blue-chip company for a dose of inspiration, for tangible proof that it's not where one's journey starts but where it ends.

The students wasted little time thereafter seeking out information about the life insurance industry, the importance of insurance and how having no insurance can negatively impact lives. There was, too, the opportunity for students to enjoy the talent of Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Festival competition gold medal winner (violin) Nathan Campbell, who proclaimed, “I started playing the violin at the age of three. My success is due to the encouragement of my parents and teachers and to being open-minded and having a strong sense of determination.”

By dessert — a hot pink cotton candy wrapped around a multi-coloured, sprinkled doughnut dusted with chocolate Pringles and aptly dubbed The Guardian Angel by caterer Jacqui Tyson — the students had been exposed to the fine art of dining complete with networking. There were lessons, too, taught by the students: their own challenges, their quest for excellence and safe and successful lives.

“We are eager to share with more students,” said Hosin as he cut the celebratory Applaud It! cake.

Award-winning Chef Jacqui Tyson demonstrated once more in her menu interpretation why she is an in-demand Applaud It! caterer.

