Half Moon Adds Ital Cuisine

There's lots happening at the haute 65-year old Half Moon Hotel in Montego Bay. First and foremost, there's a female at the helm, Shernette Crichton, and a new management company, notably the Salamander Hotels & Resorts, also helmed by a woman, Sheila Johnson. There is, too, the East Wing Cove, a new suite of rooms.

In today's world, however, where lots more value is placed on health, wellness and quality of life, the property has carved out space inside its award-winning Fern Tree Spa to establish Ital Café, presided over by Dr Aris Latham, who is considered to be the father of gourmet ethical raw food cuisine in America.

Guests at a recent event hosted by Half Moon Chair Guy Steuart III and Salamander founder Sheila Johnson took the opportunity to enjoy the sun-fired concept [the growth of organic vegetables, fruits and herbs are cooked by the sun] and noshed on curry sea plantain, wild rice pilaf, cashew cheese with callaloo chips and ackee scramble with quinoa crackers. Thirst-quenchers included cold-pressed beverages such as Sorrel Cooler and Ginger Lemonade.

Thursday Food was in the house.