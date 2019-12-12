Ham & Other Treats: Christmas Dinner Centrepieces
When planning Christmas dinner, it's common to build the menu around one meaty centrepiece. For many families that's a deliciously moist glazed ham. However, this year you may wish to change things up and have a new star on the table. Here are a few suggestions for Christmas dinner centrepieces that will have your family and guests clamouring for seconds after snapping a few pics to induce a little jealously online.
Roast Beef
Whether you choose tenderloin, rib roast or a topside cut, roast beef can be an exquisite star of your Christmas dinner table. To elevate the cuts to holiday entertaining-worthiness think of encrusting with herbs and serving alongside a rich, creamy sauce, unctuous jus, home-made chutney, or a proper gravy (recipe included). Really want to up the ante? Try wrapping your cut of choice in prosciutto.
Smoked or Roast Turkey
Back by popular demand, our friend Simon Levy of Roast Meats will be providing us with smoked turkeys, so get those orders in ASAP. Smoked turkey doesn't need to be fussed with, just dress with orange slices, candied sorrel bulbs and sprigs of fresh herbs and Bob's your uncle! Prefer something more traditional? Opt for roast turkey, and no, it doesn't have to be boring. Impart flavours by brining or coating with a dry rub of your favourite spices. The choice of gravy or sauce is limitless from cranberry to orange-ginger to a gravy redolent with sage and peppercorns, if you can't decide on just one, do them all!
Roast Pork
Yes, roast pork can replace its smoked counterpart as the centrepiece of Christmas dinner. Depending on your skill level, you may choose to stuff, roll and truss the loin. For simplicity without reducing the wow factor, you may opt for the tenderloin, or have no holds barred by presenting a whole leg.
Roast Lamb
The gaminess of lamb allows it to withstand robust flavours, so feel free to rub a beautiful leg of lamb with jerk seasoning or curry paste and roast to perfection. And, don't be afraid to ask us to debone your leg of lamb for you to make it quick to cook and easy to carve.
