Happy Thanksgiving From Butcher Block

A s we celebrate Thanksgiving today, Thursday Food shares three recipes from Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes guaranteed to spice up your holiday table: The Master Meat Crafter's Perfect New York Strip, Smoked Turkey, Perfect Prime Rib Roast and Orange and Rosemary Glazed Salmon.

Happy Thanksgiving!

The Master Meat Crafter's Perfect New York Strip

Ingredients:

1 Butcher Block New York Strip

2 tsp Private Label Ultimate Steak Rub

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter, for cooking

Method:

Using a fork, carefully tenderise your steak by piercing a few times on each side. Do not overdo! Season room temperature steak with olive oil and Private Labels Rub.

Marinate for 10-25 minutes. Heat 1 tsp butter in a skillet, and cook the steak for 4-5 minutes on each side for medium rare. Cook for longer if desired. Let steak cool before portioning. Serve with your favourite side.

Enjoy!

Smoked Turkey

This Smoked Turkey is the perfect turkey to serve on Thanksgiving or other special occasions. If you haven't had the opportunity to try the tender delicacy that is the perfect smoked turkey, now is the time to try it out. It takes the ol' turkey to the next level.

Ingredients:

1 15 pound turkey, defrosted

2-3 tbsp olive oil or melted butter

2-3 tbsp Signature Sweet Rub

4 cups water (to start, more to refill)

Method:

Preheat whatever type of grill you are using for indirect smoking at 225°F. If you're using gas, turn on half of the burners to medium-low and leave the other half off. If you are using charcoal, preheat your coals until just ashed over, dump them on one far side of your grill, and set the vents to about 25% open. If you are using a dedicated smoker, preheat your grill to 225° F. Add the wood chunks or chips, if needed, to achieve a thin blue smoke.

Remove your defrosted turkey from the packaging. Remove the neck and giblets from the inside cavity of the bird. If your turkey has been brined, carefully rinse the exterior of the turkey with cold water. Pat the turkey down on all sides with a paper towel. Tie the legs together with butcher's twine and tuck the wing tips behind the shoulder joint.

Coat the exterior of the bird with olive oil or melted butter and then season on all sides with the Sweet Rub.

At 225°F, you can plan on approximately 30 minutes per pound for your turkey to smoke. For example, this 15 pound turkey will take 7 and 1/2 hours at 225°F. I always plan an extra 30 minutes, just in case.

Use an instant read thermometer to check the temperature of the turkey in the breast and thigh. Make sure you test both sides of the bird, especially if you are smoking on a gas or charcoal grill where the temperatures of your grill may have been higher on one side than the other. You will be going off of the lowest reading you get from each side of the turkey. Once all temperatures are above 165°F, it is time to remove the smoked turkey to a large platter or cutting board.

Allow the turkey to rest for about 15 minutes before slicing and serving. If your turkey is done a little early, cover the turkey with foil and wrap with towels to insulate and keep the heat at a safe serving temperature.

All that's left is to decide if you're a light or dark meat person, slice into that pretty bird, and get after it!

Orange and Rosemary Glazed Salmon

Ingredients:

4 salmon fillets, skinned

2 cloves garlic

1 1/2 tsp orange, zest

2 1/2 tsp rosemary, fresh

5 tbsp chicken stock

1 ½ tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 ½ tbsp cornflour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp olive oil

2/3 cup orange juice, fresh

Method:

Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Season both sides of salmon with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil then add salmon and cook on both sides until cooked through. Transfer to a plate, leaving oil in pan.

Add garlic and rosemary to pan and sauté 20 seconds, then add 4 tbsp chicken stock and simmer until mostly reduced. Stir in orange zest, orange juice, lemon juice and honey. In a small bowl whisk together remaining 1 tbsp chicken stock with cornflour. Pour into pan, season sauce with salt and pepper to taste then bring to a boil and allow to boil 1 minute, stirring constantly. Return salmon to pan, spoon sauce over salmon.

