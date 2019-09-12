Hibiscus Café Opens on East King's House Road

Hibiscus Café, the brainchild of Punjabi-Jamaicans Saloni Jasuja and Pardeep Kumar, quietly opened on East King's House Road just shy of three months ago. Since then, the café's South Asian-forward menu has been delighting regulars and has already undergone slight renovations to serve customers better.

Jasuja and Kumar, who are trained engineers, moved to Jamaica to work for telecoms giant Digicel. During that time Jasuja would host dinner parties, much to the delight of guests, and was regularly approached to cater events. A few months ago, she decided to take the plunge and open Hibiscus Café to be able to expand their catering footprint and share her sought-after dishes with a broader audience.

The menu is comprised of quick bites, complete meals (vegetarian included), smoothies, and paninis. There's also a kids' menu and, on Mondays with the purchase of an adult meal of a minimum of $1,000, kids eat free.

Hibiscus Café is supplied by farmers in St Andrew and St Elizabeth and is focused on fresh and seasonal produce. These items are used to create an array of delicious chutneys, moreish meals, and freshly made beverages. Fun fact: customers receive a complimentary glass of green juice while they wait for meals to be prepared.

The café has a wide delivery perimeter and goes as far south as Ocean Boulevard (yes, Digicel HQ, where Kumar still works), as far north as Stony Hill, and as far west as Spanish Town. Of course, minimum orders apply; contact the café for details.

Hibiscus Café is a welcomed addition to both the Kingston 6 area and folks who crave a taste of India without breaking the bank.

Hibiscus Café

24 East King's House Road

Hours: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm, Monday to Saturday

Instagram @cafe_hibiscus_ja

Phone 876.649.7054

WhatsApp 876.462.8505