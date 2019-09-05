High and 'Migh-tea': High and 'Migh-tea':
Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or crave an opulent month-end treat, Champagne high tea at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel is always a fabulous idea.
Last Thursday, guests indulged in an array of savoury treats and delectable desserts as the tony hotel hosted its Summer Champagne High Tea. Fun fact: the Terra Nova hosts a Champagne-fuelled high tea on the last Thursday of each month. It has become a tradition amongst many. And, with the smorgasbord of swoon-worthy and palate-pleasing options, coupled with excellent white-glove service, it's not hard to see why.
Whether you prefer contemporary high tea menu items like wonderfully piquant jerk chicken and mango chutney salad and moreish smoked marlin ceviche or you're a stickler for tradition and need to have a constant supply of cucumber sandwiches, the Terra Nova is a sure bet. There are few al fresco dining experiences in Kingston as luxurious as the hotel's Champagne high tea.
Get ready to salivate as Thursday Food shares a peek.
