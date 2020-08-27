Let's go TACO!

Years from now we'll look back on 2020 as the time when we learned what matters most, with friendship being at the top of the list. The chockablock calendar of social events involving breakfast parties, fetes and brunches has been winnowed, forcing a reimagining of the ways we engage with our friends. Take, for instance, Shanique Anderson, personal portfolio manager at Jamaica Money Market Brokers — she and her squad have remained close although they are not going out as much as before. “I would say we have grown even closer during the pandemic as we share common interests like DIY projects that we have taken on at our homes,” she shared.

Marsha Murphy, loan delinquency and debt management officer at JMMB, concurs. “Since the pandemic, the time we spend together is more treasured and sacred. Being with my girls is therapeutic,” she said.

Planning your own girls' night-in should start with the guest list. The rules of safe engagement require that everyone shares the same strict adherence to the protocols that you do. Next, consider a theme. For her pals, Anderson chose a party-inside theme that encouraged her friends to dress up and vibe to a soundtrack of dancehall hits. Among the themes to consider are Spa Night, Bad-Ass Chicks Movie Night or Sleepover.

Of course, the food should complement your theme, and so Anderson put out a party-perfect spread of The Best Dressed Chicken Tacos, a wings platter featuring The Best Dressed Chicken Breaded Wings, and everyone's fave: Barbecue Chicken Pizza from Pizza Hut. With this menu as inspiration, it's time to call your pals and gather round.

The Best Dressed Grilled Chicken Tacos

Ingredients:

4 The Best Dressed Chicken Boneless Breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons all-purpose seasoning

2 tablespoons jerk seasoning

12 hard taco/soft taco shells

4 cups shredded lettuce

1 cup shredded purple cabbage

1 cup pineapple, diced

1 cup tomatoes, diced & seeds removed

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

¼ cup red onions, diced

2 teaspoon lime juice

2 cups avocado, cubed

Method:

On a baking sheet, add 1 tablespoon olive oil, all-purpose seasoning and jerk seasoning to chicken breasts and massage. Leave to marinate for an hour.

In a mixing bowl combine pineapple, diced tomatoes, ½ of the cilantro, red onions, 1 teaspoon of lime juice and salt and pepper to taste.

In a separate mixing bowl add avocado, remaining cilantro, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Mash avocado with other ingredients.

Combine shredded cabbage and lettuce and set aside.

To a heated grill or griddle add chicken breast and grill for 6 minutes on each side or until cooked.

Remove and allow to rest for an additional 3 minutes. Cube chicken breasts and lay on a platter with other condiments for guests to assemble their tacos.

The Best Dressed Chicken Wings Platter

Ingredients:

12 The Best Dressed Chicken Wings (Breaded)

12 The Best Dressed Chicken Wings

¼ cup jerk seasoning

¼ cup olive oil

1 ½ cups sweet Thai chilli sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

1 cup carrots, julienned

1 cup celery, julienned

Method:

Place unseasoned wings in a mixing bowl then add jerk seasoning and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Leave to marinate.

On a greased baking sheet lay the breaded chicken and drizzle with olive oil. Place in a 375°F preheated oven for 17 minutes.

Place jerk marinated wings on grill or griddle and grill for 5 minutes on each side.

In a separate mixing bowl combine 1 teaspoon olive oil, sweet Thai chilli sauce, sesame oil and soy sauce. Place jerk wings in a mixing bowl and toss until wings are coated.

When cooked, drizzle breaded wings with remaining Thai chilli sauce and serve on a platter with celery and carrots plus your choice of sauces.