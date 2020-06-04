Ice, Ice, Baby

No, this week is not about Vanilla Ice's hit single, but the fact that summer is indeed here! In tropical climates like Jamaica, we do not have to wait on the summer solstice of June 20, as steamy temperatures continue to be permanent reminders of the season. Our palates are craving something refreshingly cool. For many of us this may not include alcohol, so a tall glass of lemonade (really limeade) is the order of the day. For others, we may yearn a glass of Provence rosé or Pinot Grigio wine, and then we have those of us who just appreciate a great frozen treat in the form of a cocktail. With the style bars still closed, however, we will have to be our own bartenders for just a while longer. But no need to worry, Bar None shares with you how you can create these cocktails and possibly connect for a virtual happy hour.

Plug In Your Blender, It's Time To Get Frozen

The perception is that frozen cocktails are generally sweet, but you could consider a refreshing option instead to reduce the sugar intake. In other words, reduce the proportions of sugar or syrup. You could also add mint leaves or fresh lime or lemon juice to achieve this effect.

To create your frozen drink, you will need a blender, bar spoon, jigger (for measurements), an ice scoop and appropriate glassware. Then, consider what spirit you would like to use (rum, vodka, bourbon, whisky, tequila, brandy or gin). Your selected spirit or spirits must not exceed two ounces of spirits (combined), as we want to ensure that we are still drinking responsibly. Please bear in mind that you could create a spirit-free version of the cocktail — we call this a mocktail or virgin drink. In addition, you will require some fruit to include fresh limes/lemons, liqueurs, fruit liqueurs, and simple syrup (clear syrup) or sugar.

Featured Cocktails

The Daiquiri

A classic frozen cocktail is that of a frozen daiquiri, but what is a daiquiri? Simply: Rum, lime, and simple syrup/sugar. In proportions, you will need 1.5 - 2 oz of rum, (if overproof, that is over 50% alcohol by volume (abv), use 1 oz - 1½ oz; if underproof, that is less than 50% abv then use 1½ to 2 oz. 1/2 oz lime juice and 1/2 oz simple syrup. To convert to a frozen drink, we add a scoop and a half of ice and increase the syrup proportion to 1 oz. Once we have mastered this simple recipe of rum, lime and syrup we can get creative! To this base you could add any fruit or fruit-flavoured mix to create a special daiquiri. For example, if you added a strawberry mix or actual strawberries then you would create a strawberry daiquiri. Or better yet, utilise the fruits in season such as pineapple, mangoes or papaya to create a beautiful pineapple, mango, or papaya daiquiri. You could also get a little fruit frenzy by combining different fruits.

The Swizzle

This is not a frozen treat; however, if a refreshing drink were a cocktail, then this would be it! In a highball glass add 1 tsp of granulated sugar and dissolve in 2 ounces club soda, then add 1/2 ounce lime juice, 3 drops of Angostura bitters and 1 ounce of your flavoured liqueur of choice (we suggest, blue curacao, peach schnapps, Midori melon liqueur). Add ice then top off with soda water. Add an appropriate garnish.

This summer, get creative! Invite a few friends for a virtual happy hour. You could even make it more exciting by creating your cocktails on spot in a possible time challenge. Whatever you do, have fun with the experience. We can guarantee that this activity and the satisfaction of the cocktails are great distractions from summer's heat. Let us in on your frozen treats by sharing photos of your creations and virtual happy hours. As a reminder, you must be 18 years or older to participate.

Readers' Grapevine Club: If you are new to wines and want to join us on our wine discovery, then this is for you. On the third Thursday of each month, I will highlight your feedback on our grape variety/vine of the month. The Grapevine of the Month is Pinot Noir. Share with me your feedback on what you thought about the wine and your overall wine experience.

Readers' Feedback:

Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life; seek them relentlessly. Please share with me your wine, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.

Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited

Marketing Studies Lecturer – The University of Technology, Jamaica