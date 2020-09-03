In an 'Absolut' World of Colours
Bar None
Over the past weeks, life in Jamaica has been inundated with varying shades of two colours. But tonight, one colour will reign supreme for another five years! As I reflected on our current reality and in ideating about what we should discuss this week, one brand came readily to mind — Absolut. If there were ever a colourful spirits brand, then it would be Absolut Vodka. About 13 years ago, Absolut vodka launched a campaign dubbed 'In An Absolut World'. That campaign reminds us about uniting as a people as we progress throughout life's journey. Still quite relevant, don't you think?
Think: Bold, original, and creative. Those words reflect the essence of the vodka brand launched in Åhus, Sweden circa 1879. The transparent and labelless bottle was inspired by an 18th-century medicine bottle and today still stands unique from its tall, flashy, competitors. Absolut Vodka is still a unique character, in both design and taste. The brand exudes curiosity and creativity, collaborations and art, championing causes for eco sustainability and inclusiveness in a much-divided world. All the vodka contained in these works of art is produced in southern Sweden, and as a result, the quality remains consistent, as the vodka tastes the same then as it does now.
Absolut pioneered the market for flavoured vodkas back in the mid-1980s, with the launch of the now legendary Absolut Peppar and Absolut Citron. And what started out as two has now grown into a collection of Absolut flavour range — best enjoyed neat, with ice or in mixed cocktails. Distributed by Select Brands Limited and found in every major wholesale and supermarket as well as on the cocktail menus of trendy restaurants and lounges, Absolut vodka or any of its flavours, will make a great addition to your bar. Today we share some Absolut-ly colourful cocktails. Cin cin!
Readers' Grapevine Club: If you are new to wines and want to join us on our wine discovery, then this is for you. On the third Thursday of each month, I will highlight your feedback on our grape variety/vine of the month. For September, we will focus on the great German Gewürztraminer varietal. Looking forward to your feedback and comments!
Readers' Feedback:
Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life; seek them relentlessly. Please share with me your wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.
Dr Debbian Spence-Minott
An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association
CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines
President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited
Marketing Studies Lecturer – The University of Technology, Jamaica
