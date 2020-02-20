In Preparation for Lent

Next Wednesday, many of us begin observing the 40-day Lenten period. During this time some may give up indulgences, practise acts of service and selflessness and, if you're Catholic, eat fish on Fridays. However, regardless of religious practices as a culture, seafood consumption significantly increases especially on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. Good thing Butcher Block receives an order of fresh-never-frozen seafood, including Scottish salmon, every Friday. To ready you for the 40 days here are seafood delights that will nourish the mind, body, and spirit.

Crab Fra Diavolo

It may sound fancy, but this angel hair pasta dish is straightforward, easy-to-make and is one of those dishes that everyone should have in their back pocket. You can have dinner on the table in 40 minutes, and its luxuriousness will make it seem you spent hours in preparation. Start with a jar of Stonewall Kitchen pasta sauce, which is stocked at Butcher Block, ¾ pounds of crab meat and pasta, fresh or dried herbs, garlic, red pepper flakes and, of course, garlic. Sauté the crab meat with herbs and set aside and after the pasta is cooked, combine with the crab and pasta sauce. Yum!

Creamy Herb-Grilled Salmon

Salmon is a breeze to prepare, but stave off monotony by adding a little twist. Who would have thought that sour cream combined with chopped fresh dill, chives and parsley could jazz up a perfectly broiled piece of salmon?

Creamy Salmon Linguine

If you ever need to stretch that last portion of salmon, then pasta is your best friend. Cooked salmon is combined with your favourite cream sauce (Stonewall Kitchen has options), broccoli, generous spoonfuls of pesto, capers, chopped fresh basil, grated parmesan, and cooked linguine for a Lenten dinner in a quarter of the time it takes for mass.

Island Spiced Fish In Banana Leaf

Banana leaves not only infuse fish with delicate and alluring flavour, but they also protect delicate fillets from harsh, dry heat. Your oven will work wonders with this dish that uses your favourite white fish (sea bass, snapper and cod are ideal), and the citrus dials up the flavour profile of the dish. After seasoning the fish to your liking, place one fillet on two thin orange slices and wrap in banana leaf and bake in a preheated 400°F oven for 12 minutes.

Jazzed-Up Tuna Salad

Sometimes a hot meal is out of the question, but we know that a salad doesn't have to be boring. With the addition of Dijon mustard, lemon juice, finely diced Granny Smith apples, fresh dill and sliced radishes you've upped your tuna salad game.

Lemon-Battered Fish

The kids will love home-made fish and chips. Follow a trusted recipe, but half the liquid and replace with fresh lemon juice and cut the fish into bite-size pieces.

Salmon en Papillote

En Papillote is a French culinary term referring to the method of cooking in a pouch made of parchment (or, in a pinch, aluminium foil). On a square of parchment place a serving of salmon and top with chopped fresh herbs, salt, fresh cracked pepper, and scallions. Feel free to add julienned veggies like bell peppers and carrots. Tightly fold the pouch and cook in a 450°F preheated oven for eight to 10 minutes (depending on thickness).

Seafood Fritters

Whether used as an hors d'oeuvre or for breakfast, these seafood fritters will have everyone asking for more. So, make a double batch!