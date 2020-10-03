The venue: Regency Bar & Lounge at the Terra Nova-All-Suite Hotel

The date: Saturday, October 3, 2020

Rum sponsors: Hampden Estate, Rum Fire, Monymusk Estate & Worthy Park Estate.

What? Indulge: The ultimate dining experience presented by the award-winning Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel Food & Beverage team led by Executive Chef Kenard Swaby in collaboration with dessert chef Andre Sewell.

The Theme: A celebration of life... An acknowledgement of all that we continue to be grateful and excited for, expressed through food.

Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner series of dishes inspired by foods and experiences unique to Jamaica.

Featured entrées included: Ginger & Brown Sugar Crusted Salmon, Drunken Pork Chopwith Chocolate Sauce and Mojito Stuffed Shrimps

Desserts by Chef Sewell: Chocolate & Sorrel Gâteau, Pumpkin Parisian Flan and a Plantain Coconut Mille Feuille.

“There is a need to create experiences that are more intimate and less crowd-driven. After toying with the idea of collaborating with Chef Sewell for over two years, I shared the concept with him and the team here at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel to create a three-course culinary experience that would revive the dating culture. They all openly embraced the concept.” Matthew Hann, marketing administrator, Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.

Doors opened at 12:00 noon with the last reservation accepted being for 4:30 pm keeping in line with the 8:00 pm curfew. All guests were temperature checked and required to sanitise their hands ahead of entry, with the maximum capacity being strictly enforced to ensure proper spacing for guests.

“Evolution is mandatory. Indulge, as well as all of our daily dining experiences, reflects our strict standards for social distancing, proper hygiene and getting guests home early, but with the feeling that they have had a filling and wonderful day. That is our social responsibility and I am proud to see how much our team has accepted this need for change.” Matthew Hann, marketing administrator, Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.

Ready To Indulge?

