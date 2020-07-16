Some years ago, I attended an event for the Sangster's Jamaica Rum Cream brand; it was branded “What Flavour Mom Are You?” I sampled all six rum cream flavours and recall each being distinct in their individual flavour profiles; each spoke to my palate in a different way, suggesting a different way to enjoy the rum cream.

I remember the banana flavour specifically begging me to bake it into a banana cream cheesecake, and the coconut hinting at a piña colada cheesecake. I tried both, and they were deeelicious!

Fast-forward to 2020 and a reintroduction to the Sangster's rum creams; six flavours, mixed in with my favourite recipes, a heaping of fabulous women subjects, a pinch of positive energy and that made for the perfect recipe to “Indulge With Sangster's” for desserts and coffee.

Three desserts, three beverages but it's summer, remember?

Rum cream kinda hints more towards recipes for cooler months and cosying up. So, no hot beverages or desserts here… though creamy, all cool.

Here's what I did:

1. Chocolate Rum Cream Mudslide. Using the Chocolate Flavour

2. Sweet Coffee Rum Cream Frap. Using the Coffee Flavour

3. Frozen Rum Cream Mochaccino. Using the Original Flavour

4. Nutty Banana Bread. Using the Banana Flavour

5. Rum and Raisin Bread Pudding. Using the Rum & Raisin Flavour

6. Coconut Cheesecake. Using the Coconut Flavour

Before we dive into the recipes, here are a few tips… this was a proper tasting so my beautiful subjects shared some very useful feedback.

You may need to add Wray & Nephew White overproof rum to a few of the recipes to “enhance” the rum flavour. The rum cream flavours, though distinct, are a bit subtle for baking.

All recipes, though delicious, are “to taste” so add/subtract sugars, eg, to your taste.

Have your exercise/recovery plan in order or indulge, one flavour recipe at a time.

Chocolate Rum Cream Mudslide

Yields 1

Ingredients:

1 large scoop chocolate ice cream

1 oz chocolate syrup

1/2 oz white overproof rum

2 oz Sangster's Jamaica Chocolate Rum Cream

Whipped cream to top

Chocolate shavings to garnish

Cherry to garnish (optional)

Method:

Drizzle inside glass with chocolate syrup and chill.

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend on high speed.

Pour into glass.

Top with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and cherry.

Serve, and enjoy.

Sweet Coffee Rum Cream Frap

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 full scoop of crushed ice.

1 cup espresso or strong coffee – this is the key to a delicious frappuccino!

2 tbsp condensed milk – Hence the “sweet” (or to taste)

2 oz Sangster's Jamaica Coffee Rum Cream

Method:

Blend all ingredients until well blended.

Pour into a tall glass and top with optional whipped cream and chocolate syrup, if using.

Serve immediately and enjoy every sip!

Frozen Rum Cream Mochaccino

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup really strong coffee

1/4 cup water

1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

2 oz Sangster's Jamaica Original Rum Cream

1 1/2 cups whipping cream

Method:

In a small pot add sugar, coffee and water, bring to a boil and continue at a slow boil for approximately 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Add chocolate chips, Sangster's Rum Cream and boiled mixture, stir until melted and smooth, pour mixture into a blender and blend for approximately 2-3 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.

In a medium bowl beat whipping cream until stiff, fold in the cooled chocolate mixture. Pour into individual stemmed glasses. Cover with plastic wrap (make sure the plastic touches the top of the chocolate mixture).

Freeze for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Let sit 15-20 minutes before serving. Top with additional whipped cream and chocolate flakes if desired before serving.

Nutty Banana (Rum Cream) Bread

Ingredients:

4 oz unsalted butter

1 cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup Sangster's Jamaica Banana Rum Cream (plus more for topping)

1/2 cup chopped and toasted walnuts and almonds

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut (optional, but my secret ingredient for moisture)

2 medium bananas, sliced

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

In a mixer, cream butter and sugar. Once combined, add the eggs one at a time until mixed well and then add vanilla, mix well. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt and combine well. Stir into the butter mixture until smooth, alternating with the rum cream. Fold in the coconut, 2/3 of the nuts and bananas. Spread evenly into the prepared pan. Top with remaining nuts

Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean. Five minutes before removing from heat, pour 2 caps full of rum cream over the top of the banana bread. Cool loaf in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Rum & Raisin Rum Cream Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

1 loaf 2- to 4-day old raisin bread. (I'm partial to National Bakery's Raisin, Oat & Cinnamon)

2 cups cow's milk

1 tin evaporated milk

1 tin cinnamon and nutmeg flavoured condensed milk

1 bottle Sangster's Jamaica Rum & Raisin Rum Cream

5 eggs

1 tsp pure vanilla

1/2 tsp salt

Zest of a lemon (optional)

Cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice

Butter (for bread)

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 3-quart glass dish with butter.

Butter both sides of the bread and arrange on the bottom of the dish.

Sprinkle with cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. Repeat until all the bread is used and up to the top of the dish.

Warm milk and then remove from heat and add eva, condensed milk and rum cream. Stir to combine well then add beaten eggs, vanilla, salt and lemon zest.

Pour over bread until all slices are soaked through. It may need to sit for 15 minutes or so. Keep adding milk mixture until done or bread is soaked through to the top.

Bake on top rack, over a pan of water for 45 minutes or until golden brown, but still soft. Remove from oven.

Serve and enjoy.

This can be served warm, a la mode, as it's summer, or left overnight in the refrigerator and served cold. Top with whipped cream, nuts or more rum cream.

Coconut Rum Cream Cheesecake

Ingredients for crust:

1 pack coconut biscuits

1 stick butter, melted

Ingredients for filling:

2 lbs cream cheese

1 cup white sugar

4 eggs

1 cup Sangster's Jamaica Coconut Rum Cream

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Toasted unsweetened coconut flakes to decorate

Ingredients for frosting:

4 oz cream cheese

1 stick butter

1/2 cup icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Method:

Crush biscuits in a food processor until crumby. In a bowl, add melted butter and mix until combined. Press evenly into the bottom of a greased spring form pan until it's covered. Chill in the freezer while preparing filling.

In a mixer, combine cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time. Fold in shredded coconut and then drizzle the Rum cream into the mixture. Pour over chilled crust. Bake in a preheated oven set at 200 degrees C for an hour or until set and brown around the edges. When done, turn oven off and leave cake in warm oven with door cracked.

Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. For frosting, combine cream cheese, butter and sifted icing sugar. Remove cake from pan, smooth the sides, cover with frosting and press shredded coconut onto sides. Pipe the top edge of the cake with remaining frosting and enjoy!

Summer is here! So indulge your sweet tooth, and when you do, do consider #IndulgingWithSangsters

Be sure to tag me angeliespeno and SangstersRumCream on Instagram when you try any of these delicious recipes.