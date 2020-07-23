Island Grill's New Niceaah Sauces & Nuggets

COVID-19 can't keep Island Grill down

Island Grill still innovating… this time with Niceaah Sauces & Nuggets.

Another big bold move from the local Jamaican brand that everyone loves. Island Grill on July 5 launched its second innovation project this month. First with its official grand opening of the King Street restaurant on July 2, and now with its Niceaah Sauces and Nuggets.

The Niceaah Sauce and Nuggets project is part two of Island Grill's affordable, small indulgences. The first part of this roll-out was its Supaah Size Fries that was launched in May. So why move in this direction, one may ask. Head of Marketing Prisiclla Sinanan answers, “We have been seeing a new trend in our restaurants. The customers we knew just three months ago are not the same people today. Normal preferences have shifted as customers are looking for larger-portion food options and for simple, small joys that give them a positive experience. And in Island Grill style, when our customers talk, we listen; and bringing joy is just what we are doing.” She also adds for customers who are inquiring, “Yes, we still have our better for you options, which include our soups, Go Lite and Veggie Stew Peas.”

Island Grill partnered with The Best Dressed Chicken to bring the highest quality nuggets in the market, made with all-white chicken breast meat. Accompanying this small joy is an even bigger experience: Island Grill's New Niceaah Sauces. Named after exactly what you can expect, Tun Up Maad Fyah, Breeze Out Curry Ranch and Touch Road Sweet & Spicy Chili are three new sauces sure to satisfy your craving.

It should be noted that all three, big, bold sauce recipes were created in-house by Island Grill's Innovation and Marketing team. During the creative process of making the sauces the customer's mindset and needs were top of mind. “We wanted to create unique sauces with a fusion of authentic Jamaican flavours.” says Michael Lyn, chief innovation officer. “Our Tun Up Maad Fyah sauce is for our pepper lovers. If you like it hot then Maad Fyah is your go-to; it bun hot hot-hot. This sauce is a hard kick of Scotch bonnet and subtle hint of pineapple. Simultaneously sweet, savoury and spicy is our Touch Road Sweet & Spicy Chili sauce which incorporates local Jamaican Scotch bonnet peppers with chilli flakes. And if spicy is not your forte, our Breeze Out Curry Ranch is sure to satisfy. Don't be confused by the name, this deliciousness is prefect for dipping, a small dose of curry and plenty of creaminess.”

All three Niceaah Sauces go perfectly with Island Grill nuggets, fries, green plantain, chicken and rices. Customers can dip their favourites or pour them over their meals. These dipping sauces are sure to become Island Grill customer favourites.

Excited about trying out Island Grill's new Nuggets and Niceaah Sauces? Customers will have the opportunity to taste test these options starting today at six of its locations: Catherine Hall, King Street, New Kingston, Portmore Pines, Twin Gates and Mandeville. Stay tuned to Island Grill's Instagram page to find out more.