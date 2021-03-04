It's Spritz Season

As a fan of fizz one of my favourite cocktails on the planet is Aperol Spritz — one of Italy's most cherished drinks! Who's with me? Can I get an Amen? I officially first met this buzz-worthy cocktail while travelling around Italy one summer and was reintroduced locally via Italian friends living here in Jamaica. Aperol Spritz is known to be a summertime cocktail so it is perfect for Jamaica in any season, and on any given day! #foreversummer. It is the perfect cocktail, bright in colour, light in achohol, but with a rich, complex taste derived from the infusion of a blend of high-quality herbs and roots.

Orange-tinted toasts

Aperol Spritz @aperolspritzofficial, according to Drinks International, is, ninth on the list of the world's best-selling cocktails and has single-handedly created and led the spritz category globally. It has earned its rightful place in the International Bartender Association's (IBA) list as the key defining ingredient of the Spritz Veneziano. Aperol Spritz has traditionally been consumed all over Italy's Veneto region, in Venetian bars called 'bàcari, which epitomise the 'Venetian way of life' and promote the culture of spending time together, enjoying bite-size snacks such as the traditional 'cicchetti' and savouring an aperitif moment …pure joy! Now known and enjoyed the world over, Aperol Spritz and its shareable, bright orange colour has become a staple in American drink culture, celebrated over a million times on Instagram using #AperolSpritz and frequently heralded by influencers and celebrities from coast to coast.

The Aperol Spritz Classic Cocktail

The easiest way to make an Aperol Spritz at home is to buy a bottle, fill a wine glass with ice, combine equal parts of Prosecco and Aperol, add a dash of soda water and garnish with an orange slice. I have been known to use an ortanique or two because I just love the flavour and it's my favourite in the citrus family. Also, I usually skip the soda and just go straight for the Aperol and prosecco — but that's just me! The official recipe approved by the IBA is to fill a wine glass with ice, pour 3 parts of prosecco, followed by 2 parts of Aperol. Add a splash of soda and garnish with an orange slice and you are good to go!

So, what is Aperol? Where does it come from?

Experimentation and dedication

Established in 1919, Aperol is the product of seven years of experimentation from the Barbieri brothers (Luigi and Silvio), who inherited a liqueur company from their father, Giuseppe, in 1912. Its subtle and unique bittersweet taste and bright orange colour come from a secret original recipe that began just over 100 years ago. What I can say is that it is an infusion of selected ingredients including oranges, herbs, and roots in a perfectly balanced combination. Alcohol content: 11%. On the nose it is lightly alcoholic, zesting orange with appealing complex herbal scents harmonised with a touch of vanilla. The body can only be described as an intense orange top with herbal and woody body notes, pleasantly bittersweet and salty. The texture is velvety and rounded, with long-lasting orange and wood memories.

What's the difference between Aperol and Campari?

• They come from different places. Aperol was created in the Italian city of Padua (launched at the Padua International Fair) and Campari was created in Milan 59 years prior.

• They are different colours. Aperol gets its bright orange colour from the perfect infusion of bitter and sweet oranges.

• They taste different. Aperol is the sweeter of the two and contains hints of bitter orange, gentian, and cinchona flowers. Campari is significantly more bitter and much darker, with hints of rhubarb, berries, and a floral bouquet of potent (and mysterious) herbs.

• They have different alcohol contents. Aperol is 11% ABV and Campari ranges from 20.5% to 28.5% ANV depending on the country it's sold in.

• They are used differently. Aperol's lower ABV and softness makes it a more complementary component in lighter cocktails like the classic Aperol Spritz, whereas Campari has a more distinct and prominent flavour and acts as a dominant component in cocktails like the Negroni and Americano.

• Fun fact: Guinness World Record 2012. Aperol Spritz! Happy Record! On June 29th, 2012 Aperol paid homage to its adopted city, Venice, and its many admirers, by setting the first “Aperol Spritz! Happy Record!” Two thousand, six hundred people came together in St Mark's Square, Venice, to simultaneously toast with a glass of Aperol Spritz, establishing a new Guinness World Record for “the largest Aperol Spritz toast in the world”.

• Aperol is owned by Gruppo Campari and is distributed locally by Campari T/A J Wray & Nephew Limited. If you get a chance to swing by the AC Hotel in Kingston or Summer House in Harmony Hall, St Mary, you should definitely order a cocktail — Aperol Spritz, please and thanks!

Find me on Instagram @raihndrops and use the hashtag #AperolSpritz if you end up making it at home or you happen to pass by AC Hotel or Summer House. Let's lift your Spirits! #savourresponsibly and enjoy!