Jacana's Farm to Table

Jacana, a pioneering global medical cannabis company that harnesses the power of nature to transform lives, hosted an exclusive Farm-to-Table Experience last week Thursday, at Mount Plenty Organic Farm, St Ann. Those in attendance enjoyed a tour of the property and were given an exclusive peek at the 10,000 square feet state-of-the-art processing facility. The icing on it all, however, was the Stush in the Bush infusions that tantalised the palates while staying true to the spirit of Jacana's product range — Joy to excite, Peace to calm, Passion to indulge, and Relief to satisfy. Décor was provided by Plush Touch. Thursday Food shares highlights.

