Jamaican Chef Darian Bryan for CBS This Morning
Jamaican Chef Darian Bryan Makes The Dish!
The Dish on CBS This Morning recently welcomed chef to professional football stars, Jamaican immigrant Darian Bryan. Bryan chopped it up with correspondent Dana Jacobson about how his island roots inspired his passion for food and cooking, and how this passion grew and developed once he moved to the United States.
Bryan — who is now a personal chef for a slew of NFL players and other pro athletes, says when you book him, you don't just get food, you get an entire package. “You get the swag, you get it all,” shared Bryan. That swag, we imagine started on the Rock, as Bryan — the only boy in a family of six — learned to cook alongside his mother, eventually taking the reigns of her cookshop when she migrated to the States.
Bryan says he also moved to the United States years later, settling in Buffalo, New York, with one of his sisters. He got his start flipping pancakes at American restaurant chain Denny's while enrolled in culinary school. A bachelor's degree in hospitality management was soon added to the one he already earned in culinary arts as Bryan made his name on the Buffalo food scene.
Now Bryan has cooked for NFL players like Vontae Davis (his first celebrity client) and Stefon Diggs, but these days athletes aren't the only ones craving what he is serving up.
He also cooks for his catering business, The Plating Company, at pop-up restaurants. Bryan continues to expand his business but says the ultimate goal is making his mom proud.
