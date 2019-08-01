Janga's, Kingston's Newest Hot Spot
“It feels like there are 1,000 people here,” said one of the many PYTs who were spotted at Janga's last Friday night. Located at 22 Belmont Road, (yes, the former Carlos Café space), Janga's Soundbar & Grill quietly opened its doors less than four weeks ago. It has already become a Kingston hot spot! They have already surpassed 1,000 followers on Instagram and, on Friday, July 26, invited their followers and early supporters over for drinks. What a turnout!
Janga's is the brainchild of caterer Jordan Weller and attorney-at-law Ron Young, who, call it prescience, saw that the Corporate Area could do with a chill after-work hangout spot. Clearly, they were correct!
As they are still in the soft-launch stages, the menu is yet to be finalised. However, on our visit, Thursday Food was able to sample a couple grilled dishes (Weller's wheelhouse), and some pasta. The cocktail list, too, is being finalised but there are copious amounts of rum, beer, stout and Campari on hand.
Thursday Food welcomes Janga's Soundbar & Grill to the restaurant/watering hole scene and looks forward to celebrating reaching 10,000 followers with them.
Janga's Soundbar & Grill
22 Belmont Road, Kingston 5
Instagram: jangas.soundbar
Opening Hours:
Wednesday & Thursday 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Friday & Saturday 5:00 pm – midnight
Closed on: Monday & Tuesday
